Animal Tracks: Who was that masked man

Last week the government surprised a lot of us when they eased up on a lot of Covid-19 restrictions. If you’re fully vaccinated you no longer have to worry as much about wearing masks or social distancing in many situations. A lot of events that were cancelled or cut back last year are starting to open up again this year and the President has talked about a much more open and normal summer this year compared to last year.
All of that is great news. If you live in Southside, you had to notice that nearly all of the big festivals and community events last year were cancelled or downsized. I don’t know of any fireworks that went on in the area to celebrate the 4th of July last year.
LakeFest, traditionally the biggest party on the lake did not happen last year. First, it was postponed until September in hopes that the pandemic would pass. The pandemic did not pass and in September, for the first time ever, LakeFest was cancelled.
Boydton Day, another long-time, big event each summer, was cancelled due to the virus.
As the year went on, virtually every event, nearly every festival, public gathering and event from the more than a century old South Central Fair to Christmas Parades and Open Houses were cancelled. Southside Virginia, and the rest of the world, were in a lock-down.
And of course, it wasn’t just fun and games. Schools were shut down. A lot of people were nervous about going into crowds to shop. Family gatherings were limited. Even the biggest events in our lives, weddings, funerals and the like were limited.
The news that the Covid situation was improving was certainly welcomed by almost all of us.
Of course, some people claim the virus was all a hoax, the vaccine was an attempt by the government to control us or to inject us all with microchips into us or some other evil conspiracy.
All I can say about those folks is “Please, put your tin foil hats back on, take your meds and go watch cartoons with the other children.”
According to the government, the reason for the change last week is that the vaccines that were developed in record time have been even more effective than anyone dared hope or predict with an effective rate of 95 percent plus. Although the government says that only about 40 percent of the population has been vaccinated, another (estimated) 30 percent of the population has immunity due to exposure to the virus. And, there is no doubt, if you follow the numbers, that the number of cases, new infections and most importantly deaths has dropped to the lowest levels since the peak of the pandemic.
It is certainly the best news we’ve had in a year that was seriously short on good news.
Despite the easing of restrictions, you’re likely to see a number of people continue to wear masks, whip out their hand sanitizer and social distance. They likely have good reasons for doing so.
Although the vaccines are nothing short of a miracle of science and medicine, that 95 percent plus effective rate doesn’t tell the whole story. For some folks, the rate is lower, maybe much lower. There are several medical conditions that can cut that effective rate by 50 percent or more.
If you have certain medical issues, you might be on immunosuppressant drugs. If you’ve had any sort of organ transplant, you’re most certainly on one or more of these drugs.
Organ rejection is when your body does not accept a transplanted organ and instead attacks it as a sickness. To keep this from happening, immunosuppressant drugs basically turn down the body’s natural defenses (hopefully) keeping those defenses from attacking the new organ.
The only rub is that by turning down the immune system, people on the drugs are much more likely to fall ill from other diseases and infections.
Studies are showing that the Covid vaccines do offer some protection for people on immunosuppressants but not the 95 percent plus that “normal” people have. The best figures I’ve seen put it at maybe 40 percent.
As a double lung transplant patient, I’ve been taking Profraf and CellCept, two of the major “anti-rejection” drugs twice a day, every day for the last 15 years. I’m not complaining. I’m still here so obviously, they work. And so, I’m perfectly happy getting checked and checked often for diseases that I’m more susceptible to.
I wasn’t happy to learn that the vaccine is less than half as effective for me as it is for most people but it is what it is. I’ll take the 40 percent protection and be damned glad to get it.
And so, as you start to shed your mask and move about in crowds, please remember that some people are going to hold onto our masks, wash our hands and keep a distance from other people for a while longer. We aren’t being controlled or paranoid or standoffish...we’re just being careful. We have to be.