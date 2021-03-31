Woke, Half-woke, and Who Needs Awakening

For much of the last several years, the media has picked up the phrase of being “woke”. A term that some have used to define themselves. They believe it makes them cool to be described that way. Sadly, what it really says is that they have ignored much going on around them since they went through puberty. They have now come to understand that there is a whole world out there that does not revolve about them. That is a good thing!
How they reached that point in life is of some concern. Too often it was a college professor or someone else that might have a limited understanding of what makes the world function properly. Professors are usually well respected by their students. A vast majority of them are liberal and too many of those have no qualms about weaving their liberal political and cultural beliefs into whatever course material they are paid to teach. Polling and political donations are evidence that Hillary Clinton was their choice for president in 2016. When Donald Trump won that election, many were surprised and upset. Many of those who came of age during the past several years were determined to change things.
Thus, the term “woke” came on the scene, most particularly with those who had grown up with little interest in things other than that which was directly in front of them. Often, they had grown up when their family was doing well and were quite willing to buy them a new car and the best of everything. They were still young or not yet born when their mother and father had to scrimp and save to get a business to the point it was successful. They missed their parents’ sleepless nights of worrying about the business. What they saw was the later more prosperous years.
Half-woke
Therefore, when they “woke”, in reality they only “half-woke”. Without the understanding that good things don’t just happen, one must work for them. This makes them susceptible to joining Antifa or thinking that it “makes sense” for the government to provide the wants of people. Many of this group don’t comprehend that the government has no money. Money only comes from taxpayers. Likewise, they don’t understand that corporations don’t pay taxes, they only collect tax from the people that buy their products or use their services. They don’t even understand why corporations and businesses exist, sadly they think it is to employ people. They think that employees will remain on the payroll even when they are not producing enough value to the business to justify.
Should the “woke” crowd understand all of this as well as the need to have safe streets and homes, then they will truly be awakened. This will take time.
Many More Need Awakening
Meanwhile, there are many that have been lulled into complacency by the fact that things were going properly. Their greatest focus has been their family, their church, and how to provide for those that depend on them. They have been too willing to let others do the work of guarding against run away government. They have not been participating enough at any level. The drop off for those voting in the presidential level to the state and local levels is unacceptable. Some of our citizens don’t register to vote in fear of service for jury duty.
These people, however, understand the importance of the small businesses in our communities. The people that own and operate these businesses are the heart and soul of a community. They understand how the economy operates. They are more likely to understand how our state must compete with other states and how our nation must compete with other nations.
These are the people that we need to wake up to what is occurring, good or bad, on electoral boards, school boards, as well as the board of supervisors. They need to let those local officials know when they are doing a good job and make suggestions when they think improvements can be made. They are the people that we need to step up to serve. We need these people to get involved and encourage others to vote. If not, the “half-woke” will destroy us.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.