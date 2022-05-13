Animal Tracks: Let the games begin

Unlike some states, Virginia seems to be largely indifferent to the much touted midterm elections. By contrast, our friends and neighbors just to the south appear to be taking the matter pretty seriously, at least if “paid political messages” are any indication. If you fire up any of the NC TV stations be prepared to catch a block of seemingly non-stop political ads.
Personally, this doesn't bother me much. People who know me know that basically, I'm an independent voter. My views are generally moderate but really, it depends on the issue. On some issues I lean to the conservative viewpoint. On others, I'm more liberal. It really just depends on the issue. It also depends on the candidate. I check their records, see what positions they've held and what they've done in the past. I decide whether I trust them or not. If I don't trust them I won't vote for them and I don't care what party they're with or what they've said or done in the past.
I actually enjoy watching politics. It's like pro-football or NASCAR only with higher stakes. I even watch the political ads, at least the first few dozen times I see them. After that, I pretty much tune them out.
I'm not picking on conservatives or Republicans but, in NC at least, it seems that Democrats have been a lot slower to get into the ad race and when they have their ads have been generally more low-key and subdued and there weren't nearly as many of them.
Some of the NC candidates, especially those who consider themselves highly conservative, have had ads on the air for weeks, even months and those first ads were pretty much what you'd expect. Each of the candidates would stress the point that our country was falling apart and that they were the candidates who would support policies, plans and goals to represent the “real” conservative agenda and make things right again. If they'd been endorsed by our former president, they'd manage to haul out the video and make sure it was in their ads and then shout it from the rooftops.
Then the ads took a slightly different approach as the candidates tried to show the more personal side of the candidates.
One of the candidates seems to try to come off as a Rambo sort of character who struck fear in the hearts of our enemies while serving in the military. It was never mentioned but was strongly implied that the government sent him because they knew he would defeat the terrorists. The ad didn't mention the tens of thousands of other soldiers were right there with him, serving with just as much devotion. When he finally gets on camera, he seems angry about the way things are going and promises he'll change all of it. He just doesn't say how.
Another candidate seems to try to come across as a small-town statesman with the ability to go to Washington and “get things done.” He is, he says, in favor of all the things you'd expect him to say he's in favor of. Unfortunately, he never bothers to say exactly how he's going to accomplish any of it.
There's another candidate who seems to try to come off as a stand-up comedian and his ad runs like a bad Saturday Night Live skit. When he finally (briefly) gets down to issues he talks about all the things he's for. Like most other politicians from both sides, however, he doesn't mention how he expects to accomplish them.
Now we're getting close to the end of the race and the climate seems to be changing again. Conservative Republicans are no longer just taking on Liberal Democrats, they're starting to turn on each other with some real insults getting thrown around as each candidate claims to be a “real” conservative while accusing their rival of being a secret liberal.
Personally, I'd rather here the candidates talk about the issues and exactly what they plan to do about them. If, however, they want to spend a ton of money trading insults on TV, by all means have at it.
Unfortunately, in my opinion at least, a line has been crossed this year.
In one of the races for Congress, one of the two candidates accuses his opponent of supporting a Democrat instead of a Republican for an open seat on the court...”at a time when the Republicans were fighting to take back the court...”
Personally, I see that as one of the most dangerous statements I've ever heard uttered in a political campaign.
From our very beginnings, our founders felt it important, even critical, that our court system be above politics. That is obvious from they way they described the system and set it up. That independence is a critical part of the checks and balances our founders tried to build into our system to insure that it served the people and the country equally and fairly.
The system, of course, hasn't always worked perfectly or even smoothly but it did work and most people throughout our history have trusted the system. The reason people trusted the system was that mostly, our courts would judge cases and make decision based on the facts and the law, not on the agenda or either party.
Right now, our courts are weaker than they've been, probably in our entire history. The reason is that trust in the court has pretty much evaporated and the reason for that is because the judicial branch has become little more than just another political football. There was a time when judges were selected and confirmed based on the ability of the judges, their knowledge of the law and of the constitution. These were what guided their decisions and so citizens knew the court was going to rule based on the facts and the law, not on the political plans and positions of either party.
We can't afford, and can't survive a court system driven by political parties...not if we want to remain the great, free country we all claim to want.