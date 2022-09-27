There is no doubt that the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team is making progress.
Although they dropped their third straight contest with a 40-28 loss to Halifax County at home on Thursday night, there were several positives to take from the game.
The Phoenix offense got off to a great start in the game and that was something they had not done in the previous two contests. Mecklenburg took the opening kickoff and marched straight down the field with a great drive to score a touchdown and the defense came out and forced a three and out on their first series.
The passing game was much better in the contest and junior receiver Kratavion Thomas had another strong game, catching three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Tomar Logan, who seemed to be in on every big play, also had a huge game rushing for 112 yards and throwing two touchdown passes as well as recovering a fumble that he returned for a touchdown.
Junior Jaylin Haskins also had a big night on the defensive side of the ball with two sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Phoenix.
Injuries were an issue for Mecklenburg on the night as several players were banged up coming into the contest and several others went out during the game. It was a long contest and injuries are always more likely in those types of games.
The road will not get any easier for Mecklenburg as they travel to play one of the best teams on their schedule on Friday when they face off against Weddington HS, which is located just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The Warriors are a state contender in the 4A ranks in North Carolina and will come into the contest with a 3-1 record.
Coach Kelvin Hutcheson mentioned in his post-game comments that there are still a lot of moving pieces during this initial campaign at the new school. He said players have not been able to lift weights for the past few weeks while equipment is being moved and the Phoenix are still settling into a regular routine.
Patience is certainly the name of the game in this first season. The coaching staff and players are working hard and I think the second half of the season will certainly yield better results.
Weekend Area High School Football Scores
Halifax 40
Mecklenburg 28
Rappahannock 19
Brunswick 14
Essex 52
Franklin 14
Brunswick Academy 62
Chincoteague 14
Rappahannock Co. 43
Kenston Forest 8
Lunenburg 22
William Campbell 8