I had to go to my local bank last week. The lobby has been closed for awhile due to Covid-19 and on this particular day the ATM wasn’t taking deposits. Not a big problem. I just whipped into the lane for the drive through window. While I was waiting I saw a notice posted in the window announcing that the bank was closing.
I read the notice, twice, wondering what the joke was. When I got to the window I asked the teller. She confirmed that the bank was indeed closing the Chase City branch.
I remember when I was a kid and they built that bank. It was huge, especially when compared to their old office, which now holds the Chase City Town Offices. The new bank had all the latest twists, like drive up windows and a big spinning clock out front with time on one side and temperature on the other.
I don’t know about anyone else but I was certainly impressed.
Naturally, when the new bank opened our family took their business there. And, when I got a little older I took mine there as well.
I got my first car loan at that bank. My mother had to cosign the note but I made every single payment...and I made them on time. I have a long history with that bank.
It isn’t just Chase City and it isn’t just this bank. Several of the big banksWells-Fargo was just one of are closing branches, especially in the smaller and more rural towns.
I admit it, it makes perfect business sense. People have gotten used to online banking and doing things through ATM’s and it’s certainly cheaper for the banks. Understanding it, however, doesn’t mean I like it.
One of the fun things about working for the paper was going back and looking through the bound editions from years gone by and one of my favorites was the issue dedicated to Chase City’s 100th Anniversary back in 1973. Just about every business in town was featured and there were a lot of them. There were three car dealerships, three big grocery stores and several “mom and pop” corner groceries. There were two full-tilt department stores, a couple of general “dime stores,” two or three women’s clothing shops, one or two men’s clothing shops, drug stores, a sporting goods store, several appliance stores, furniture stores, a record shop. There was a movie theater, a drive-in, a bowling alley, a couple of pool halls, a shoe repair, barber shops and more. For a small town, Chase City was pretty well stocked. If there was something you needed, odds were good you could find it right here in town.
Almost all of these stores and services were locally owned. Odds were good that the owners not only worked here, they lived here and you knew them. Those local businesses hired local people and provided jobs. They paid local taxes. They supported the local organizations. They were a big part of the community.
Of course, that was a different time.
Today we have one grocery store, several convenience stores, a couple of “dollar” stores, one furniture store, several banks, restaurants, “nick-knack” shops and not much else. Some, but few, of the stores are locally owned and I’m grateful for them. Most of them, however, are part of chains and few of them are actually involved with the community, certainly not in the way the old locally owned businesses were.
Today, if we need to shop we have little choice but to drive to the nearest town with a big box chain store or go online to the Amazon’s of the world.
It works. The big box stores stock most of what we have to have. Online retailers can get your goods to you, delivered right to your door in just a couple of days.
But that small town feel is generally gone and most of our economy went with it. We’re a much poorer place without those local businesses.