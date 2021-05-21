Animal Tracks: Flashback

We got through the gas crisis of 2021 with few real problems. For me, it wasn’t much of a problem at all. In the first place, I’m retired and don’t really have to go anywhere and I don’t have any particular time to be there. I also had a half a tank of gas and a car that gets really good gas mileage. My wife, on the other hand, works out of Raleigh five and six days a week and that means a lot of driving. Her car is a fairly large SUV and that takes a lot of gas.
Cheryl managed to find gas enough to keep her on the road and didn’t miss a single day of work.
I have to admit, though, seeing gas lines again brought back memories of the gas shortages of the 70’s. To be more precise, the OPEC embargo of 1973.
In 1973, the Arab oil producing nations (OPEC) were not happy with American support of Israel. In retaliation, they decided to stop selling us oil and the impact was immediate and dramatic. Prices at the pump skyrocketed. For the first time since World War II, the government implemented gasoline rationing. The rationing system was based on allowing people to only buy gas every other day. In an effort to conserve what gas we had the government dropped the national speed limit to 55.
If there wasn’t a real panic, it was pretty close. People were scared to death that there wouldn’t be enough gas for emergency services, food delivery and anything else which depended on transportation.
Last week wasn’t anything like that. The 1973 embargo hit the entire country and the supply of gas for the long term future. Last week was a single cyber-attack against a single company, hitting only one pipeline and roughly a quarter of the country and work was underway to restore the pipeline quickly.
On Friday afternoon, the company under attack announced that the pipeline was reopened and although it might take a few days for supplies to get through the system, gas was once again on the way.
Sure enough, there were still stations without gas around the south, by Monday more gas stations were up and running and everyone breathed a sigh of relief and things went back to normal.
We Americans have a short memory. We tend to get through a crisis and then immediately put it out of our minds. That is a serious mistake and it’s one we’ve made before.
I saw several posts on social media last week, denying that there was a cyber attack on the pipeline. “Hackers couldn’t shut down a pipeline” they said. “It’s all a hoax.” Others said that the whole thing was a move by the government to force us to move to electric vehicles.
Both are nonsense.
The attack was not a hoax. Incidents of cybercrime and ransomware are growing each year at an alarming rate and hackers can (and have) shut down companies, hospitals and municipalities before. Virtually everything in our country from manufacturing to production to transport runs on and depends on computers and the internet. It is a vulnerable link in the chain.
Most car companies have already announced their intention and timelines to switch to electric vehicles. That wasn’t a government decision, it’s a business decision made by the car companies.
As a kid way back in 1973, I wondered how the OPEC nations could have practically brought us to our knees. We were (by far) the richest, most technologically advanced, had the most educated population in the world and (easily) the strongest military. Yet, a handful of small nations threw us into a major panic simply by shutting down our oil supply.
Now, almost 50 years later, things have changed. We’ve spent the last 10-15 years preoccupied with petty party politics. We’ve been fighting each other, trying to make sure the other party doesn’t get anything accomplished. Meanwhile, other countries have been working to improve their economies, their military and their education systems. We still have the strongest economy and military in the world...but other countries have been closing the gap.
Right now we’re talking about investing huge amounts of money into fixing and upgrading the infrastructure...roads, bridges, etc., of our country. That’s a good start but we’d better make sure we don’t forget to get back to improving our education system to insure we have people who can stand toe-to-toe with the best minds from other countries. We also need to harden our energy infrastructure, including the power grid and pipelines to make them harder to attack.
We’ll really make this country great again when...and only when...we stop wasting our time and energy pointing fingers and fighting each other and spend more time and energy fixing the real problems we face.