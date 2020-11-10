In 1978 I began teaching at a community college and it was ok, in 1980 I was a full-time Assistant Professor with Shaw College (University) of Detroit for three years and then I began to teach at a variety of universities in their graduate studies programs of masters degrees, specialists and doctorates (Wayne State University, Eastern Michigan University, Siena Heights University and International Graduate School). All total I have taught for over 43 years and I only stopped when I could no longer see to read the books and drive to work. I was also a distinguished professor in a training program for the Ministry of Japan (their cabinet members) who in turn taught the various students under their management what I had taught. Additionally I was hired by the Surgeon General of Australia to serve as a visiting scholar to train their Psychiatric, psychology, and mental health supervisory staff on treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome and treatment using desensitizing by hypnosis and ditto for Israel, to name a few.
To put my experience into practice I served as a consultant to several federal agencies. The two most relevant were the Department of Education from 1986 through 2001 and the Bureau of Hearings and Appeals of the Social Security Administration from 1982 through 2001. In both these positions I was working behind the scenes as an evaluator, proposal reviewer, team member to evaluate credibility and need for people to receive entitlements, Colleges and Universities to receive specialized funding for special programming needs. I was challenged and enjoyed them. I testified in over 7,000 cases that were reviewed by Federal courts. A few even went to the U.S. Supreme Court. I believe I have a rather unique understanding of the DOE that few others have so let me put it this way.
Once President Carter eliminated much of Public Health went up and so did potential students (Special Ed.) Clinton added more student classes and more money Bush summed it up with “No child left behind” which has been so burdening and taunted by educators, but Obama didn’t even attempt to modify it. Did you ever wonder why?
I want to point out that these last few stories for the 2020 year, I wrote in July 2020 so that a point is to be made – history repeats itself again and again. In 2000 I was informed that textbooks were being revised to remove sex references, riots, violence, war, veterans and post-traumatic stress, as they were no longer socially or politically acceptable. I was informed in 2009, by the Va. DOE, that one hundred students had graduated from the Human Services program and that was all that the state would fund as that was all that was needed in the south side. (So untrue.) And then I was informed in 2011 that again the textbooks were being rewritten so as to remove sexual references and stereotypes, and make them more family oriented and congenial (ambiguous such as Sandra, dad and Frank, mom). And the concept of education is gone.
There are a couple of simple solutions. If we stop funding the police, then we could stop funding the schools, public health, agriculture, etc., like it was prior to 105. What are they doing anyway? Education should fit the needs of the community and the individuals, not some conjured statistical quotient of perceived bureaucratic self-proclaimed scholarly blueprint where one size fits all, or size adjustments must be made in the student – not the program. If not then a Procrustean dilemma is created and cured by molding all people to one size. An added dimension that has yet to be addressed in almost ninety years – mandatory education. The government mandates education and that hasn’t changed since 1934 except more and more people and special programs have been added. Politicians have many sacrificial lambs but none take any personal responsibility.
You can see education teaches you to say a lot, but not very clear as to meaning – politics.
Well hidden in the mesh of political rhetoric is the Clinton Bill 2020 (which has been postponed) that requires all students to attend fourteen years and receive an Associate Degree, drop out after the twelfth grade and get a high school equivalency certificate which also served as your right to work and to be entitled to Federal benefits. Without the certificate no entitlement to federal monies means no unemployment, no social security, no worker comp, etc. It’s interesting how and why those AP classes began and continue, even earlier than they did seven years ago. The second part is the 2040 program whereby to graduate from the Associate program a student must pass a standardized federal test in two different languages.
If you are really concerned about the education of your children then take them out of school and refuse to pay school taxes to the U. S. Government (Taxation without representation is still alive and well.) Then fire all the school administrators, principals, board members, consultants, and all other leaches of our monies – this would leave us with about 75% of the school income for a year at least, but the part most folks don’t like is the money – yes, it will cost about $500 per child per academic year to teach and provide a school/educational and recreational experience. (And this sounds exactly like the bantering of the 1930s.) There is another option. Shut down te county public schools and reopen them as Charter chools and tell te DOE to kiss off.
For those who fear this, then an option is to come to school and work as a child caretaker for working parents. Why are we paying educated and motivated teachers to be glorified child care workers? This is in no way meant to be an insult but the DOE determines what that means with each new presidential administration. There is no consideration given to the teachers, students or parents. Folks who have been successful, elected to political offices and become decision makers were not given the charge of determining just how all Americans need to be educated. There is no magical plan, pill or potent that will apply to all.
Most important – the one thing we don’t want to talk about is – many folks, students especially, don’t want a government forum of education, don’t want to go to school every day and they simply spend their days with disruptions of all types. Yet many have skills that need, developed, ideas that need nurtured and dreams that need to be realized. Yet we keep on keeping on with the same old crap that is outdated, irrelevant in society and no options are being offered. I can tell you I spent forty-three years teaching and the three worst were the three yeas that I decided I wanted to try public school and I taught in a high school. That was in the late 1970s and I never looked back.
Then I taught college classes in teacher education programs – graduate classes. Day one of my classes I used to announce that I was there to teach what they needed to know about the course subject matter and how to apply it, but I will also teach you how to use it for practical applications and ignore the overseers. In public education there are the guidelines to publish and the books are reviewed for content and context, then the books are reviewed for moral and civil content, now for political content and after passing three censorship tests they are published in Chicago, New York or Los Angeles by a printing company in London, England. Once printed the book is again reviewed for censorship by a library committee and a rating committee to determine appropriate ages that should be applied to the readers.