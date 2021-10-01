Animal Tracks

Fall officially started last week and almost on cue the weather turned cooler. The timing couldn’t have been better.
It hasn’t turned cold yet, certainly not cold enough to turn the heat on, but the mornings have been crisp and cool. By the afternoon, the sun has warmed things up but when you step into the shade, you can feel autumn, just waiting to come out and when the sun starts going down, the temperature starts falling and sitting on the front porch watching the horses and the cats and raccoons becomes an absolute pleasure.
You don’t have to look too hard to see that leaves are starting to change and Halloween is sneaking up on us.
Unfortunately, I see that some of the usual fall events are being pushed back because of the pandemic.
The good news is that several experts have suggested that the Delta Variant could be the last major wave of the Covid pandemic. The bad news is that last week, Covid officially replaced the 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic as the deadliest pandemic on record.
Record keeping in 1918 wasn’t as advanced or as accurate as it is today but the official total of deaths from the 1918 pandemic in the U.S. is generally accepted at 675,000 deaths. As of Monday morning, the total for Covid deaths is officially just under 690,000. Try as I might, I can’t understand why.
The previous administration pulled out all stops to encourage big drug companies to develop safe and effective vaccines against the virus. The companies came through and by early this year there was not one but three safe and effective vaccines. It never dawned on me that there might be reluctance to take the vaccine.
Some of the concerns against being vaccinated make at least some sense.
Yeah, the mRNA vaccines were developed quickly but the underlying science of messenger RNA has been under study and evaluation for at least thirty years by some of the best medical minds in the world. That, along with the fact that the previous administration, stripped away a lot of the usual red tape involved in the development and approval of a new vaccine resulted in the record time availability of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. That doesn’t mean, however, that they didn’t have to conduct clinical trials and tests. They did.
If you’re still nervous, get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which was developed with the more traditional methods.
If you’re worried about the “lack of testing”….to date almost 400 million doses of vaccine have been given in the U.S. and across the world the number swells to more than 6 billion. If people were going to start growing gills or tentacles, if there were tracking devices in the shot, those problems would have shown up before now.
Another concern I’ve heard is that “we don’t know what’s in the vaccine.” Come on, folks, you don’t know what was in that hot dog you ate last week..and probably don’t want to know.
Seriously, and I’m not trying to sound patronizing here but unless you’ve got a degree in biology or biochemistry, would you understand what is in the vaccine or how it works? I certainly wouldn’t.
I seriously doubt our parents or great grandparents knew, understood or even cared what was in the smallpox or TB vaccines they took when they were kids. They just wanted to do whatever they could to keep from getting those diseases which could (and all too often did) kill people. And guess what...the vaccines worked.
I do understand that this is America and you have a right to decide whether to be vaccinated or not. Despite the widespread paranoia, no one is going to force you to take a vaccine you don’t want. That is your choice. But rights work in both directions and every choice comes with it’s own consequences.
Certainly, you have the right to refuse to be vaccinated. Just as certainly, the guy guy who owns the corner convenience store or the local movie theater has the right to require anyone coming into their business to wear a mask, show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. No one forces you to do business with this particular store. You can always take your business to a competing firm that doesn’t have those requirements.
You do not have the right to take it out on the people who just work in the store or theater. They’re just employees, following orders and trying to get by in tough times.
You don’t have to give up any of your rights, you just have to also respect that other people have rights, too.