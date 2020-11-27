Despite all the talk about how different Thanksgiving is going to be this year, I’m not expecting to see a lot of changes.
We went up last week and visited the kids and grandkids. Cheryl has gone up a few times but it was the first time I’d seen them since Covid-19 started spreading. Of course, we all kept our distance, wore masks and followed all the recommendations. Those things weren’t major problems – just minor inconveniences and a very small price to pay.
I remember the Thanksgiving holidays from my childhood. My mother, brother and I lived with my grandparents and every Thanksgiving, the whole family would come in for the holiday. The house was packed with four uncles, aunts and a mob of cousins.
It seems my grandparents were the glue that held the extended family together and after they passed, the big family holidays came to an end.
Cheryl and I have slipped into a different, more low-key celebration in the last few years. I’m pretty much the last member of my family. I do have a lot of cousins but we’ve gotten out of touch and haven’t seen each other in years. Cheryl’s story is much the same.
We do have friends and depending on what is going on in any given year, we may get together with friends for Thanksgiving Dinner. If our friends are busy or otherwise tied up, Cheryl and I fix the traditional meal and then just relax for the rest of the day.
For the last few years I’ve gotten my “traditional” Thanksgiving by covering the Clarksville Community Thanksgiving. The event was started by Connie Torres some years back, got all the churches in Clarksville together with sponsors and volunteers and cooked a massive Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone who wanted to come. This quickly became one of my favorite events to cover each year and I don’t think I ever missed one.
Unfortunately, I’ve been a little out of the look since I retired and I haven’t heard anyone mention the Community Dinner this year. With Covid-19 and the safety measures, I imagine it would be hard to pull it off, if at all possible.
And so, this year it’s probably going to just be Cheryl and I for a quiet Thanksgiving at home. And, that is okay.
For some reason, I usually cook the turkey. I’ll probably put the bird on Wednesday, leaving all the side-dishes for Cheryl on Thursday. We’ll be doing the traditional dressing, yams, rolls, string beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, homemade cookies and whatever else we decide to fix.
After the meal, we’ll probably kick back and watch the National Dog Show or maybe a couple of favorite old movies.
Most of all, we’ll be thankful that none of our family or immediate circle of friends have caught Covid. 2020 has not been the best year that any of us have ever seen but we can almost always find something to be thankful for.
Here’s hoping that in 2021, we can get back to spending holidays and important times with the people we care the most about.