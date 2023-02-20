To the Editor,
I’d like to thank Jeff Oakes of South Boston, VA along with the editor of Southside Messenger of Keysville, VA and all the other people who have written articles in the newspapers giving us a true idea of what’s really going on within our nation. At times we read how silly and sinister it’s all become. The next issue is what I see and read in the newspapers. I stand amazed at what is allowed to continually take place that affects our lives. It seems like our towns are filled with things that years ago would have been unthinkable. It is remarkable how much has changed in the last few years.
Find out what God loves and do it; find out what God hates and quit it! Week after week I read the newspapers and it hurts me to learn that so many people have given themselves over to licentious lifestyles. I stand amazed that there are so many ungodly acts being allowed. A few months ago there was a huge rock festival in Alton, VA, yet nothing much has been said against it. Most of the songs contain lyrics that speak blasphemous words against God and then praise Satan. Many speak about death, blood and guts and sexual expicitity. I’ve sat in restaurants and heard praises for those who made this festival available to the crowds.
In our towns there is lewdness and the promoting of drunkenness, fornication, witchcraft and idolatry of which things God says He hates. Halloween this past year was the worst year for praising the witchcraft crowd. There were the witches ball and planned events blatantly promoting witchcraft and involving the children. We have a brewery downtown and most of the restaurants are serving alcoholic beverages. Those who plan these events are opening the door for teenage and adult alcoholism and many tragedies along the way. The thought is that these things bring revenue to our towns and cities plus a little wicked fun! Someone made the statement to me the other day that our towns are full of drunks. Then, there was the event at the Prizery, the musical Xanadu, which brought in the “magical and beautiful Greek goddess”. What about the cost of allowing such things. I stand amazed that this has become commonplace. It used to be that the churches would fight such things but not anymore. I guess they feel it’s a lost cause…the signs of the times? I’ve really been waiting for others to step out and write about this but haven’t seen it anywhere. I’d like to end this article with the words of the Apostle Paul from the New Testament of the Bible.
1 Corinthians 6:9-10—Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.
Alice Russell
South Boston, VA