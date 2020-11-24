I am writing in response to the article titled Clarksville Chamber receives Virginia Tourism Recovery Grant, published in your newspaper on November 17, 2020. Overall, I just wanted to acknowledge how important and beneficial this grant and others like it can be for our area. In our small interconnected community, we try to support each other and our local businesses as much as possible. We find it extremely important to show solidarity by shopping locally from friends and neighbors during the times of COVID. However, right now especially, communities like ours need a bit more assistance. Tourism brings so much to the community but is experiencing struggle from the low travel interest of the pandemic. Governmental help in the form of this grant is very welcome and should be something we are excited about for the sake of workers related to our local tourism and the people in businesses that benefit from more traction in the area. Additionally, it is my hope that we can continue to move forward in these times doing our part to support each other and our small businesses as a community. While we look at ways to encourage the important tourism industry, we must continue our support of the people along the way.
Letter to the Editor: Clarksville Chamber Tourism Grant
- Submitted by Molly Lawson, Chase City
