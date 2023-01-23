KJ Plays in Front of Record-Setting Crowd

It had to be a thrill on Friday night for former Park View HS standout Keldon Johnson, in his fourth year of playing in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, as he played in front of the largest crowd ever for a regular season game in NBA history.
Approximately 68,323 fans turned out to watch San Antonio host the Golden State Warriors at the old Alamodome in honor of the Spurs’ 50th anniversary.
The Alamodome was the home arena for the Spurs from 1993-2002 and Friday’s game was the first there in 20 years.
The game broke the previous record of 62,046 that attended the Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls game with Michael Jordan at the Georgia Done on March 27, 1998.
As for the actual contest, the Warriors led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, cruised to a 144-113 victory over the Spurs.
Johnson who came into the contest averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game finished with 17 points, 2 rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes including a highlight dunk that energized the record-breaking crowd in the third period.
Johnson said after the game that it was definitely a special evening for the team and organization.
“It was a night to remember for many, many people including me and my teammates,” he said. “We appreciate the Spurs fan base so much.”
Big Games on Deck
There are several big games on deck this week for our local high-school teams.
The Brunswick Bulldogs have a huge game at Franklin HS on Wednesday night as they look to avenge a 48-46 loss to the Broncos back in Lawrenceville on December 7. The Bulldogs did top Franklin in their Christmas tournament 68-63 on December 30 but that game did not count in the district standings.
The Bulldogs will also welcome Sussex-Central HS on Friday.
The Mecklenburg County HS varsity boys meanwhile were looking to get back on track with a home date against George Washington-Danville on Tuesday night before traveling to Martinsville on Friday. The Lady Phoenix will return home on Friday to face Martinsville after playing on the road at GW on Tuesday.
Mecklenburg Wrestlers Earn Podium Spots
Six Mecklenburg County HS wrestlers earned podium spots at the Dinwiddie HS Invitational on Saturday.
Bryson Burns finished third in the 215-pound class while Kevin Price finished fourth in the 157- pound class and Luke Hammond finished fourth in the 165-pound class. Ariana Tolliver earned her first pin and finished fifth in the 113-pound class while Jarell Chavies finished sixth in the 285-pound class.
“We saw some incredible competition of state qualifiers and champions today and stayed competitive,” said Mecklenburg County coach Dakota Mitchell. “It was a great chance to practice the individual tournament style before regionals in just a few weeks.”