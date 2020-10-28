Fall has arrived in all it’s glory. Mornings are a little crisp. Leaves are changing color and falling all over the place. The days have gotten shorter and this weekend we “fall back” an hour as we turn our clocks back. And of course, we’re all gearing up for the election next week.
All of these things are fairly normal for fall but like everything else about 2020, fall and the way we do things have changed this year.
For the first time in generations and certainly for the first time I can remember, the South Central Fair didn’t happen this year. It was announced back in August that due to the virus, the fair would be cancelled for this year.
Last week, there were some fair concession stands plus a couple of games set up in a lot of Main Street. It was a valiant effort to have at least some of the tradition continue this year but I think we’d all have to agree that it wasn’t a replacement for walking down the midway, checking out the games and rides, the music and smells and shows and all the rest.
Most of the fall festivals I’ve covered for years were also cancelled...or scaled back so much that they bore little resemblance to the feasts we’ve been used to seeing.
Halloween has been changing around these parts for nearly ten years as traditional trick or treating door to door has given way to community “trunk or treat” street party sort of events. No community in our area, certainly in our county, has had a bigger Halloween event than Chase City. What started as a simple trunk or treat event in the parking lot of the Baptist Church quickly grew into a full - tilt street party drawing people from all around the county. It’s always been mighty impressive to see families out, fully dressed for Halloween packed elbow to elbow on Main Street.
Chase City is moving ahead with the event this Saturday evening but the event will be held at the fairgrounds with much more social distancing.
The pandemic has even changed the way we vote.
I’m expecting we’ll see good crowds turn out to cast their vote on Tuesday, but probably not as large a crowd as we’ve seen in previous years. A lot, if not most, of the people I know have already voted, either by in-person or mail in early voting. A lot of folks, myself included, decided that because of our age and pre-existing medical issues, we didn’t want to deal with a crowd scene on November 3. Along with normal voting at the polls on Election Day, we also had the option of requesting a mail-in ballot or going over to the registrar’s office and voting early in-person. I opted to drive over and vote in person.
Virus or not, personally, I think giving voters all of these different ways to vote is a good thing.
Our system isn’t perfect and the pandemic has brought some of the biggest shortcomings into clear focus. That gives us a good reason to look at the problems we find and look for ways to fix them. That includes keeping fraud out of the process by making sure that only people who are eligible to vote do vote but at the same time, making sure that everyone who is entitled to vote can vote, does vote and that their vote does count.