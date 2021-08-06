Animal Tracks: Waiting for Autumn

Here we are into the first week of August. We’ve still got some hot weather in store for us but we’re at that point in the year where folks like me start watching the tree line for the first hint of leavings starting to change colors. For us, fall is the best and most beautiful part of the year.
It’s almost heresy to admit it in Southside Virginia, the heart of “Lake Country,” but the truth is that I’m not really a summer person and never have been.
As a kid I looked forward to the long school break and I enjoyed going swimming now and then but that was just about it. I’ve never been a big fan of super hot and humid weather. I don’t like the hoards of bugs who come out to torment us during the summer. I’ve never been one of those folks who enjoy cutting the grass or doing yard work in 90 degree weather. I also fail to see a lot of attraction to camping out in a tent, battling the heat and bugs and summer storms.
I don’t much care for the super long days when it seems the sun will never go down. When you get right down to it, there isn’t a whole lot about the summer that I really do like.
At the same time I’m not going to say that I love winter, either. I do admit that as a kid I was a lot more open to the questionable charm of cold weather but as I’ve gotten older, the season has lost a lot of it’s allure.
Days during the winter are much shorter than in the summer. In fact, the sun seems to go down at around 4 pm or so.
I used to see snow and I’d think about how much fun I’d have going out to play in the stuff. Now I think about how much of a pain it’s going to be to dig the car out or getting out there to feed and water the horses. And, for whatever it’s worth, the horses don’t seem to like it a bit more than I do.
What little love I had for winter withered back in February when a surprise ice storm knocked out our power for 5 or 6 days. Shivering under half a dozen blankets trying to get warm gets mighty old after the first couple of days.
Really, it’s the extremes of hot and cold with summer and winter are a bit much for my tastes and are deal breakers.
Spring and fall strike me as the best of all possible seasons because temperatures are usually not too hot and not too cold. You don’t have to crank up the heat or the air conditioning to be reasonably comfortable.
Although I don’t have problems with spring, I really prefer fall. Temperatures are, at worst, crisp and cool in the fall instead of broiling or freezing. You can go out with a sweater or a light jacket and be totally comfortable.
The days are about as long as days should be in the fall...not too long or too short. And, of course, the absolute beauty of autumn puts the other seasons to shame.
Spring is pretty with a lot of green and pastel shades of color as plants bloom. Summer is pretty much green everywhere you look and winter is basically grey. By comparison, fall is nature at it’s widescreen technicolor best with bright and vivid yellows and reds, bright orange and bright gold. The colors are at their most beautiful early in the morning with the sun coming up or in the evening with the sun going down.
It only lasts a few weeks but it’s by far the most amazingly beautiful season of the year.
And so for the next few weeks, I’ll be watching for the first sign of the leaves starting to change colors and when it happens, I’ll give my annual sigh of relief and go into my happy dance. I’ll savor the colors and the temperatures of fall...mostly because I know the cold grey of winter will be along shortly.