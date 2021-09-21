Animal Tracks: Dirt cheap home theater, part 2

If you’re putting together a home theater, the projector is the heart of the system and is the one item you’ll most likely have to buy.
Whichever projector you pick, dirt cheap or top-of-the-line, you have to give it something to project. This can be anything from a cable, satellite or streaming box to a DVD, Blue-Ray Player or basically anything else that produces an audio-video signal. There are different ways to connect the input source to the projector and the manual that comes with the projector can tell you exactly how to do it.
As for my situation, we dumped satellite TV about five years back because streaming services were just getting started. The quality was, on the whole, at least as good as satellite for less than half the cost. As it happened, I had a generic Android streaming box laying around and so I used that for the projector.
Technically, those are the only absolute “gotta haves” for a “home theater” system. There are, however, certain optional items that can improve the experience a lot, making the system easier to enjoy for you and your friends and family. All of these are either totally optional or you can use something you already probably have laying around.
Every projector I’ve come across has had a built in amp and speaker system. None of them, however, were actually very good. Even a fairly decent set of computer speakers is likely to be an improvement but you can hook up any sort of sound system you want.
Just about any stereo system will work and I happened to have a small stereo amp and a really old set of Cerwin-Vega bookshelf speakers I could use...so I did.
A screen falls under the totally optional category.
You don’t really need a screen at all and a lot of people don’t use one. As for myself, I’m an old movie buff and for me, the black and white films look better on “the silver screen.”
Actually, not all screens are “silver.” some are just white but they do have a certain reflectiveness to them that does slightly improve the brightness and contrast of the projected image..
I saved enough on my Black Friday projector that I sprung for an old school 80 inch pull-down silverish screen.
I will say again that I’m an old movie freak and for me, the silver screen was part of it. Most people are perfectly happy projecting onto a white or light colored off white wall. Others tack up a white sheet and get good results.
So, I the bottom line is that I bought a projector and a screen for a total cost of under $175. Everything else I needed was something I already had.
I can’t sit here and tell you that our “home theater” is just as good as a top of the line, state-of-the-art-system because it isn’t. I can say, however, after almost two years of use, It isn’t bad, though...not bad at all.
As with any projector, cheap or high-end, the system performs better in dimmer light but unlike the cheapest projectors I talked about, we don’t have to have to wait for dark to enjoy the system.
I have fairly thick curtains up in the room we use and if I want to watch a movie during the afternoon I simply shut the curtains and turn off most of the lights. Even with ambient light leaking in, the image is bright enough to enjoy.
The stereo hooked into the system isn’t the loudest sound system out there and you’re not going to hear it halfway across town. In truth, I have more powerful amps and speakers but the smaller rig delivers plenty of sound and tone for watching movies or sports or even concert videos.
I have to admit, I’d still like to actually see my favorite classic movies the way there were intended to be seen, in a real theater with real people around me, the home theater idea is a real improvement over watching them on a smaller TV set. I imagine if you’re a sports fan, you’d feel the same watching the Super Bowl or the World Series just as much as I do watching the Marx Brothers or The Maltese Falcon.
Just remember the popcorn.
And so with the holidays just around the corner, I toss this out for your consideration. If you’re scratching your head trying to think of something as a family present a home theater might be something to think of. Especially when you can pull it off on the cheap.