Letter to the Editor: Gallantry Not Garbage

I’m sure we can agree that the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors are elected to make decisions – some easy; some difficult- for the betterment of our community. In many instances, the Board’s final decisions are based on direct input that they receive from county residents. For it is critical that a meeting of the minds between the Board and the affected county residents is evident. A compromise. However, I am sad to say that sometimes this does not happen.
Case in point. More than 20 years ago the Board of Supervisors made the decision to place a dumpster site with 22 plus trash bins on Pen Road in Buffalo Junction. The residents of Pen Road objected to this decision and cited several reasons, including adverse health issues and increased traffic flow. Their objections fell on deaf ears. So, for over 20 years, the residents have had to contend with mounds of trash, foul odors, stray animals, bold buzzards, embarrassment, and increased road traffic. Dumpster sites should not be placed in any residential area. There is plenty of available land in Mecklenburg County that would be more conductive for such a facility.
Now, the Board has decided to construct a manned convenience center (just a fancy name for manned dumpster site) in the same location on Pen Road. Every current resident of Pen Rd has voiced opposition to this decision as well. Again, our opposition has fallen on deaf ears. No meeting of the minds was conducted, no opportunity to voice concerns granted. What we have here is a critical decision being made by a group of people who are not affected in any way by their decision. I venture to say that some of them don’t even know where Pen Road is, nor have some even ventured on to Pen Road to visit the location of the new proposed convenience center. Yet, they ALONE can make a decision that negatively affects others. It’s ironic that as residents of Mecklenburg County, a portion of our tax dollars is going towards the construction of a facility that we oppose having in our neighborhood. And to add insult to injury, the Board of Supervisors did not so much as extend a courtesy reply to the two written communications sent to them by the Pen Road residents. How shameful.
All my neighbors and expect is the courtesy to have our voices heard and our concerns taken seriously. Something that has not happened to date.