I was glad to see that Chase City held it’s Christmas Parade on Sunday night. Even if the traditional event had to be changed around a little due to Covid-19, the parade is one of those traditions that we need to keep. And so, the event didn’t follow the traditional path down Main Street with families lining the street. Instead the parade was tailored to meet the guidelines for social distancing. That translated to a parade that traveled down residential streets and families watching from their own homes. It was a good way of keeping the tradition alive in what has been a trying year, to say the least.
A lot of folks have been gearing up for Christmas for weeks..or longer. I know some folks who started decorating right after Halloween. At our house we wait a little longer.
Normally, Mecklenburg seems to hold all of it’s Christmas Parades on the same weekend. For the past few years Clarksville has held theirs on Friday night, South Hill has held theirs on Sunday afternoon and Chase City has held theirs on Sunday night.
One of our traditions has been to put up and decorate our Christmas Tree on Parade Weekend and sure enough, on Sunday afternoon, Cheryl announced that it was time to get the tree out.
I hate to admit that we use a fake tree. I prefer the real deal but I have to admit, it’s easier and less time consuming to just go with artificial tree...even if they are a little cheesy looking.
In self defense, I will say that we always stuck with a green artificial tree. I remember back in the day you’d see folks putting up silver trees. Not once in my life have I ever been in the woods and seen a chrome colored tree. I’d thought those aluminum trees had gone out in the 80’s but they’re still out there. In fact you can get silver trees and trees of nearly any color you could want delivered to your door by...you guessed it...Amazon.
Cheryl made a traditional weekend out of it. She cooked up several different kinds of cookies and candies and on Sunday night, we tackled our old fashioned traditional green fake tree.
Even if I’ve always tried to avoid the Black Friday riots at the big box stores, I’ve always enjoyed getting out and doing a little Christmas shopping. If you pick a time when the stores aren’t too crowded, it’s kind of fun to get out, see the decorations and wander through the stores, cringing at the as you hear them play Jingle Bell Rock over the store sound system for the 500th time this season, watching the other people wander around and picking out gifts for the people on your list.
This year I suspect I’ll leave in person shopping for other folks. As for me, I’ll just make use of online sales and watching UPS leave stuff on the porch.
And so most of us, I suppose, are trying to have as normal a Christmas as we can while trying to stay one jump ahead of the virus. All of us getting through this safe and sound so we can enjoy a more normal Christmas next year with the people we love is just about the best Christmas gift any of us could get this year.