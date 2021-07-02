Animal Tracks: Special events?

I was saddened this week to see a notice that Chase City’s Shine and Wine Festival will not be held again this year and that currently, at least, there are no plans to bring it back. The organization behind the Festival, “Chase City Special Events” made the announcement on Facebook explained that the group is “no longer active.” There were not, they explained, not enough active members, were “overworked and overwhelmed with jobs, families and volunteering that we became burned out.”
Although they said that they had approached at least one other group about taking over the event, there were no takers and so the festival joins the long list of things we used to have in Chase City that are no longer here.
Before anyone jumps to the conclusion that I’m slamming Chase City Special Events, I’m not. They were never a large organization and putting on the festival was a lot of work. That work started months before the gates opened for the festival and continued long after they closed. The group did an amazing job with the festival for a number of years and the festival was always something to be proud of. There were few if any problems, ever. In fact, it was a laid-back, low-key afternoon of fun, music and people getting together to enjoy.
It isn’t the first time I’ve seen good events fall by the wayside for the very same reasons. Take the speedboat races in Clarksville a few years ago.
Originally, way back in the 1950’s, there were speedboat races on the lake and they managed to draw a lot of people to the area from all over. If memory serves, it was originally planned as a fundraiser for the local veterans group and drew national attention.
In 2004, s local economic group decided to try to revive the races. That first year was fairly modest but it proved that the interest was there and for a few years, it grew and drew good crowds for the area.
The problem was that despite the growth in the event, the number of volunteers was mostly the same small, hard-core group of dedicated volunteers who spent all year organizing the event plus the last few weeks working nearly full time on the races. It’s no wonder they got burned out.
A scheduling conflict in 2011 was the final straw as the sanctioning body scheduled a competing race in New Jersey for the same weekend. Die-hard drivers couldn’t compete in both places at the same time and super fans couldn’t attend both races. The scheduling foul up would have hurt both events and so, Clarksville’s group cancelled the race. Although there was talk about picking up the event the next year it didn’t happen.
I didn’t miss a single one of the Clarksville races and I don’t think I missed a single Shine and Wine Fest. Both were really fun events that I really looked forward to and enjoyed covering.
I should also say that I didn’t blame the Clarksville group a bit more than I blame Chase City Special Events.
All too often I hear people complain “there’s nothing to do around here.”
I would suggest that you seldom see these people bother to turn out to attend these events. Worse still, you never, ever see them volunteer to get involve and help the people who do give up their free time to make the events happen. Instead, the work seems to always fall one to ten or fifteen volunteers who actually show up tp get the events organized and actually happen.
The only way we’re going to have events around here that are really “special” events is if more people decide to stop complaining and step forward and offer to help make them happen.