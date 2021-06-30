Legislation Effective On July 1st.

Below are some of the bills that were passed into legislation this year that I opposed as I expect most Virginians would.
Education
HB1904 Jenkins/SB1196 Locke - This bill requires teachers and principals to include evaluations of “cultural competency.” The term is subjective and creates more regulations unrelated to education that teachers must adhere to. Think “Critical Race Theory”.
Business
HB2137 Guzman - This bill establishes a required paid sick leave program - originally very broad but was narrowed in the end to health care aides. This bill makes already stressed employers more challenged as they continue to provide service.
HB1864 Price - Moves domestic workers into the category of those included in the workers compensation program. This is far reaching and would require far more recordkeeping for everyday Virginians who aren't business owners. House cleaners and landscapers will qualify under this bill.
Housing
The following bills expand tenants’ rights at the expense of those who own rental property. This takes no consideration of the plight of property owners who have bills and mortgages. This could be crippling to small landlords; forcing some out of the rental business therein reducing the supply of rental property available.
HB1900 Hudson/SB1215 Ebbin - Creates a new remedy for tenants who claim unlawful eviction or "interruption of essential services" against any landlord with mandatory statutory damages of $5,000 plus legal fees.
HB1889 Price - Increases the time a landlord must wait to submit notice of nonpayment and a requirement to offer a payment plan for nonpayment of rent.
Race
HB1990 Aird - This bill allows the chairman of the Courts Committee to order a study of racial disparities in any legislation.
HB1993 Askew - This bill requires all state agencies to have a diversity plan. This is more red tape in which state agencies must adhere.
HJ537 Aird - This resolution defines racism as a public health crisis.
HB2123 Lopez/SB1387 Boysko - Deals with immigration. It opens state aid for those here illegally. This increases rights for the undocumented moving into Virginia making us more of a sanctuary state at the expense of Virginians who are struggling to house and feed their families.
Voting
HB1888 VanValkenburg - Increases absentee voting by making permanent the changes made during the pandemic and requiring a central absentee office. (Previously this was optional).
SB1097 Favola - Removes any witness signature for absentee ballots, increasing the opportunity for fraud.
SB1245 Deeds - This bill makes drop boxes permanent, another opportunity for voter fraud.
As Always – Gun Bills
HB2295 Levine/SB1381 Ebbin - Bars guns in Capitol Square with no consideration of crime in the area.
HB1909 Subramanyam - Bars guns in schools as if they have not been for years.
HB2081 Levine - Bans guns at polling places, including in car while parked.
HB2128 Lopez - This bill that increases delay for background checks to 5 days.
Marijuana Legalization
HB2312 Herring/SB1406 Ebbin - Legalizes marijuana. However, the bill is so convoluted that, as previously reported, it took almost 300 pages when printed. The sponsors tried to ignore that it is still illegal under federal law and that Virginia has previously agreed to the growing and selling of marijuana for medicinal use. While it is now possible to grow small amounts, it is still illegal to sell it. In coming years, the state will license dealers to sell marijuana legally, without understanding the current marketing of illegal drugs while at the same time giving preference to past criminals.
Ending On A Brighter Note
I guess we should be thankful that, because it is an election year, they could not get the support they needed on several very bad bills. One would create a “Green New Deal” and another that would block all fossil fuel projects while the state offers incentives for buying electric cars.
Various proposals would increase your taxes on income as well as on your death.
Many would further harm businesses. One would repeal Right to Work laws and give workers greater rights than those that provide jobs for them. Another would allow you to refuse a job and still collect unemployment or require employers to pay premiums even above new minimum wages. Others would interfere with the balance between business, their employees, and the environment.
Another would have allowed schoolteachers to strike.
Have no doubt, after the election if they win, these and others will be back.
