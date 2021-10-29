The Wright Report

With Election Day just over a week away, it's time to make the closing argument for those few voters still on the fence.
In 2019, Democrats argued that it was time for a new direction in Virginia. If voters placed them in power, they would make life better for everyday Virginians
Two years later, voters are experiencing buyer’s remorse.
Rather than build stronger communities, Democrats attacked law enforcement, kept our kids out of school, had concerned parents designated 'domestic terrorists,' all while making life more expensive for us all.
Democrats attacked law enforcement, moving to end qualified immunity for law enforcement. Had they been successful, they would have made police liable to lose their homes just for doing their jobs.
They fought against resource officers in our schools. The result has been increased violence and unsafe conditions for many of our children.
They said they wanted to defund the police while I joined my Republican colleagues in supporting pay increases for our law enforcement.
Democrats worked to lower sentences for dangerous criminals and gave thieves a cost-of-living increase. Legislation I opposed and voted against.
They fought reopening schools as soon as possible, and blocked financial aid for parents trying to help their kids keep up while Republicans fought to keep small business open.
They stood by silently while their candidate for governor attacked parents, saying he didn't want them telling schools what to teach. We need more, not fewer, parents involved in their children’s education.
They raised taxes and utility bills, driving up the cost of gasoline and electricity. Legislation I opposed and voted against.
Republicans will continue to lower taxes, including the grocery tax.
Republicans will support our law enforcement officers and keep dangerous criminals where they belong -- behind bars. As your Delegate, I will continue to keep taxes low and violent criminals behind bars.
Things can get better. Things will get better. What it takes from you is a vote and prayers. We can't afford another two years of Democrat rule in Richmond.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.