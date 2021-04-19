Happy Wednesday to all reader friends! If you are reading on another day, Happy Day every Day. Hello to everyone on this beautiful day we are experiencing that our Lord hath made.
It is a sunshiny day! Trust all have gotten past the “Hail Storm” that happened last week. I and most other people have not seen it hail so much for so long. Hail ranged in size according to who you heard describing the hail. Whatever size it was, it did damage to some vehicles and other items that were in the path of the hail. Lots of folks were able to take pictures and past them along.
The hail storm clicked my memory system and the hail storm back in May of 2002? or 3. That hail was softball size. As it poured down into the pond behind our house, splashes were twenty foot high. Did not have a cell phone or camera at that time to get that scenic view. Our daughter-law-law could not get us on the phone as the power had been knocked out, she arrived at our house to check on us. She had several softball sized chunks of hail with her. We froze them to show unbelievers!! It was amazing to see that large hail still frozen when she arrived at our home!! The bail storm ruined our roof as it did many other homes in this area. Many vehicles were damaged.
Last week’s storm damaged our car roof and I am sure others received damage. It was somewhat scary as it lasted a long time. Of course, it probably seemed longer than it really was. Regardless of the time frame, we do not want to see that again.
I was very happy that the hail did not damage the Blooming Dogwood trees and other Spring blooming Shrugs and trees (including Apple and Pear Trees). The Landscape is so beautiful right now. The leaves on all trees are growing so fast from one day to another. Walking outside now is fabulous. The Spring temps are most enjoyable as we enjoy the outside. Yep, I know the pollen is a bit of hindrance, but we will survive!
Be aware the temps are due to get lower towards the end of the week according to the meteorologist! Springtime is wonderful. Warm today, cool tomorrow, and back to warm. Just enjoy and count your blessings. The cool/warm temps bring my High School Home Economics teacher to my mind. She was most fashion conscience. She said, “You do not start wearing spring and summer fashions until each day is warmer enough! You should never wear Spring then back to Winter. I think about that in this way, “look it is seventy-five degrees outside and I am going to wear this dress today, we wore dresses to school then everyday”. I have seen her wear a winter sweater right up to the first of May. She had lovely clothes. That was the official day to put away the winter attire. Actually, April 30th was the last day to keep the “under shirt” on the children. (I know some will have no idea what I am talking about but that is okay, the ones that do will probably recall a happy childhood memory!).
I think back then we could do that as it seemed we did not have summer temps until Mayl. Nice days but not eighty degrees. She was one of favorite teachers when I was in High School. The other favorite was my 11th grade History Teacher! He was very good looking! Oh my, those are what we refer to as the “good ole days”.
Okay, I am back to 2021!
Trust everyone is planning an exciting week ahead to live, love, and enjoy life. Quote of the week: “I am at a place in my life where peace is a priority”!
Our life can be wonderful just by being thankful, loving our family, and spending time enjoying what the Creator has given us!
Wisdom for every day: “Relationships work when two people have the same intention to grow together”!
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary Greetings to: Michael and Stephanie Neal, April 15. Noel and Marian Corpus, April 16. Bobby and Alice S. Ligon, April 17. Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Buchannan Sr, April 21.
Blessings for all couples as you celebrate another year of love, joy, and adventure in the marriage partnership!
Birthdays
Happy Birthday Wishes for: Helen Massengill, Kathy Wilkerson, Jordan Howell, Hope Gibbs Bowen, Aidyn Elliott, Kathy Diamond, Deborah Wagstaff, April, 15. Mary T. Czelusniak, Greg Fuller, Kyle Kindley, Cynthia Y. Higgins, April 16. Alwayne Gee, Richard A. Vaughan Jr., April 17. Trey tuck, Edith Card, Sara Lynn Lenhart, April 18. Phyllis Griffith, Austin Gupton, April 19. Connie Cranfill, Terri Harris, Hanna Weary, Hollis H. Bagbey, Krystal Glasscock, April 20. Terri Harris, Connie Coghill, Glenn Burney, Wilma Lee Overby, April 21.
Blessed are those celebrating with a grateful heart with their gift of another year!
Church News
Church Sign Message: The Bible is God’s prescription for the health of your soul.
Buffalo Baptist
Pastor: Chet Bergeron
Calendar of Events: Wednesday: 7-8:00pm Apologetics Bible Study. Wednesday 7-8:00pm Youth Worship.
Sunday April 18: 9:00am Sunday School for all ages.
10:am: Sunday Worship.
April 18: Discover Class for Adults and Children will be held in Chet’s home immediately following Worship Service. There will be activities, fun, and the gospel will be shared. Lunch and snacks will also be provided. Check out the Church Website for more information and to register.
Looking ahead: May 8th: Mother/Daughter Brunch from 11am-1:30pm. Mark Your Calendar: BBC VBS May 16th. More info later.
Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle
Pastor: Robert Ohlmann
Wed: 7:00pm Prayer and Bible Study.
Sunday: April 18: Sunday School for all ages. 11:00am; Worship Hour.
Sunday evening: Choir Practice 6pm. Evening Worship 6:30pm. 7:00pm Prayer time.
Sympathy
Christian love and sympathy is extended to the “Matthew T. Bowman Family”, the “Scott Roscoe “Butch” Brown Family”, the “Pearl Alice Coleman Garner Family”, the “James Curtis Hardy family”, the “Ronald Salmon Blackstock Family” and the “Alice Robertson Boyd Family”. May each family member be comforted with all the love and kindness they are receiving from relatives, friends, and neighbors. Trust your Faith will be the source of strength in the days ahead as you grieve the loss of your loved one. Christian love, caring thoughts, and prayers are sent your way.
Prayer Time
Heavenly Father, thank You for Your Mercy and Grace which woke us up this morning, and allowed us to see another day.
We thank You for being able to bring us peace, even in these turbulent times.
Help us to keep our eyes on You. Fill us with Your Hope, Peace, and Joy. Father, we love You, and give You Praise, for You alone are Worthy!
May You continue to strengthen us for whatever lies ahead, and keep us covered with the Precious Blood of Jesus, In His Name We Pray. Amen (I saw this and it is so well worded, I wanted to share with all).