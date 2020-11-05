We have two basic groups of protesters: those who don’t know or care what they are protesting and they are there simply for the self-indulgence. The second is the paid hoodlums. But these are the cowards of society – like vampire bats – they crawl into their dens hide during daylight and come out at night when they are invisible. Of course they are getting some notoriety and a few raised fist shuts; after 30 days, then what? After a year they are nobody because they have no life and then they are dead – to what end? Where will they be in life? But, I really don’t care. It is their lives to live, or to waste. It was a perfect example when it was revealed that the organizers of the BLM were in earlier riots and in prison for many years. Now they are free and what do they do?
I keep hearing folks say that it is our educational system that has developed and taught these individuals to be crooks and slime balls. I concur. Teachers struggle to get the education that qualifies them for a job they want, but there are many teachers that have no preference and some would even want to teach in a blighted area. The latter are idealistic, which is wonderful but then they get into the classroom and all their training, excitement and motivation heads for the trash can. They are met by a belittling administration and a classroom filled with folks who have been spoiled, coddled and who have no idea about consequences nor empathy.
I’ve written several stories about 19th century education so not to be redundant, suffice it to say before 1900 school consisted of six years of attendance from the first Monday in October through the last Friday in March Classes met from about 8:00 am and lasted until about 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday and the only holiday was December 25 each year. The teacher made a house call on each student’s home and family each term. Students were taught astrology (and practical applications) Chemistry (with applications), Latin (read, write and speak), Greek or another language, as an elective after 1870 (before 1870 required), Algebra with practical applications, same for Physics and science. Public speaking and debate were also required. NOTE: No business courses, no English courses and no personal courses such as home economics.
In 1870s education went into a tailspin due to schools for persons of color church vs public and private (all charged fees). In 1905 the Freedman’s schools had no more military funding and were entitled to funding from the new State Board of Education and a Christian sponsor. Schools were allowed to receive accreditations from the state as a reputable school, thus fundable by the county and state. The Federal DOE also began a study to develop courses of instruction, they thought would best prepare young minds to become successful adults in society (and that is when they began teaching how to tie shoe laces). The DOE also added a year to the school calendar (which ended up being two summer terms of teaching students how to teach). I’ve referenced my great aunt in past stories.
But again, as a young girl she entered school at the age of six, graduated from school and went to the Scottsburg College, Scottsburg, VA where she graduated, began teaching in public schools, then fell in love with a World War I, veteran, and they were married when she turned age twenty. She had taught elementary school (Grades 1 – 3) for six years.
In 1905 Mecklenburg County added a new school district, La Crosse, for a total of eight. Each was funded by the feds (and in Mecklenburg County that also included our two premier schools for students of color – Thyne Institute and Boydton Institute, all began receiving funds in 1905) via the state and then, county. (What that means is you pay a school tax of $1.00, the feds collect it and sends 70 cents to the state DOE. They process it and send 45 cents to the county who in turn processes it and sends the 25 cent balance to a school district who processes it and sends the remaining dime to a school for a student. In 1935 that changed. The tax rate went to $6.00 to support mandatory education for all students from age 6 to age 16. So the tax would be for eleven years, mandatory and students went to school for eleven years but this was interrupted by WW II (1941 -1946) and the Korean War (1950-1954).
Initial findings of the research completed on soldiers during the wars suggested that changes needed to be made in the educational system. This was the second reduction in educational standards. Increase courses to 24 from 20, add another year of school term, and divide classes into two categories’: ie. Regular and advanced, for the basic mandatory courses required of all schools by the feds. Standards were established based on a society that basically had two industries: farming and factories. Students who wanted more had some form of access to it in the schools.
But with the new programs of kindergarten, special education, no public health and many new challenging students, the standards were again reduced in 1973/4 and at the same time students were added to a brand new special education series of studies. Educational standards decreased from a 70 plus score to complete a course to a score of 65. To provide additional assistance an early kindergarten program was begun, special needs schools were built and many teachers were being recertified in special instruction programs. Education became a mess with poor controls and measures. But like most programs of the time, the money was appropriated and allocated, then five years later the government did a follow-up – Did it work? The government also did this with the redirected public health funds that were used for substance abuse treatment programs, prison half-way houses, work release programs, etc. But there was no data and the monies were gone.
Specifics: when I worked with the Michigan special education council (1978/9, we were informed that the institutional individuals could not be released unless they could tie their shoes, dress themselves and feed themselves with a spoon. All of the local school programs and institutional trainers had been working on these skills for almost six years. I suggested we try something new and nearly lost my head to the “barbs” that were hurled my way.
Let me step back for a moment. For the folks that don’t know me: I was born, raised and educated in Mecklenburg County (and I thank God daily). When I graduated from Bluestone I got out of town and pursued work apprenticing and schooling for over twenty-two years. Academically, I am in the 1.3% class of individuals, from all over the world, who have achieved significant educational training. I am a passionate believer in education but I am a believer also in acquiring skills. My first teaching job was in Vietnam, at the Da-lat Girls Academy (French and Catholic school) where I taught English as a second language. Loved it. I taught high school in Michigan in the mid-970s, then became a counselor – hated it. I taught community education for sex years in the 1970s and loved it. I taught trade skills acquisition to the disabled veteran’s workers with the unemployment offices across the State of MI, on behalf of the Small Business Administration and the Department of Labor – loved it.
PLEASE Remember Veteran’s Day and pay your respects by enjoying the freedom of the day!