Animal Tracks: Here's to you, Mrs. Robinson

Sometimes you'll hear us older folks talk about how Chase City used to be a booming, thriving town with a busy Main Street, plenty of stores and plenty to do. All of that is very true. Once upon a time, Chase City was a shopping hub for the region and a great place to grow up.
That isn't to say that you could buy absolutely anything in town. You weren't going to buy a new Porsche in Chase City. You could, however, go to a local dealer and buy anything from Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and, before they went out of business, even Studebaker. Even if there were some items you wouldn't find in Chase City, you could certainly find most of the day to day items you might need. We had stores selling furniture, appliances, TV sets, clothes, flooring, bedding, tools and hardware and jewelry. There were two drug stores, two “dime stores,” a couple of men's clothing shops, one or two women's clothing shops, a shoe shop or two and just about anything you might need. We even had a sporting goods store.
The Department Store was the older of the two, opening in 1915. It was a family business, opened by the Lipsitz family it was originally run by Herman Lipsitz. In 1920, David Lipsitz took over the operation while Herman went on to another store owned by the family in another community. In the years that he ran the business, David Lipsitz became one of the best known and most respected men in the community, becoming very active in the American Legion, a member of the Chase City Town Council, was a founding member of the Country Club, helped to bring the Standard Garment factory to town and working with an assortment of other local groups.
In 1952, Arthur Robinson, who was engaged to Barbara Lipsitz, came to town and became manager of the Chase City Department Store.
The years after World War II was a period of massive growth for Chase City with new businesses opening and older businesses expanding. Arthur and Dorothy Robinson managed the store throughout the boom years, making it one of the cornerstones of the local business community.
Two of the biggest stores for buying clothes were Leggett's and the Chase City Department Store. Both were full on department stores with sections for men, ladies and children. There was a shoe department, sections with coats, hats, suits, purses for women and just about anything else you could think of.
Each year just before school started, we'd go to both stores to get ready for the new year. I remember it being a long and boring process that I never really looked forward to. It was, however, a part of fall.
A lot of Christmas shopping was done at those two stores and each spring you'd see a parade of high school guys coming out with their flashy tux rented for the prom. Leggett's and the Chase City Department Store were both ingrained parts of the community.
I grew up in Chase City during the last few years of what a lot of people consider the “golden age” of the town. I think it's safe to say that the Department Store was one of the anchors of Chase City's downtown community in those days.
During the Christmas season, the store would be open at nights and it was surprising how many people would go in late to take care of their shopping.
I have special memories of the Department Store. As a kid, I had the usual paper route that every kid seemed to have at that time. My next step up the career ladder was as stock boy at J.S. Dick's Five and Dime. My next executive move was to the Chase City Department Store where I was involved in inventory control and maintenance...which means I was a stock boy and cleaned the dressing rooms every day after school.
It was at the Department Store that I was taught the fine art of gift wrapping. It's a skill that has served me well because each December, my wife hands me a few rolls of paper, a couple of things of tape, a pair of scissors and all the ribbon I can eat and then leaves me to do all the wrapping. The fine ladies at the Department Store taught me the proper way to do it and it's something I've remembered.
It's really Mr. and Mrs. Robinson I remember so well from the Department Store. It was one of the few jobs I've ever held where I liked absolutely everyone I worked with and none more than Mr. and Mrs. Robinson. They were both a pleasure to be around and work for.
Working for the Robinson's was one of those things I look back on and smile. They were both just great people to be around. They talked to you and seemed genuinely interested in what you had to say. And although I'm not sure everyone realized it, they were both very funny people. Every once in awhile, Mr. Robinson would say something that totally cracked me up. He seemed to enjoy that. And you weren't afraid to laugh around them. Working at the Department Store after school was just plain fun. Not all jobs I've had have been that way.
I mentioned that Dorothy Robinson's father, David Lipsitz, served on Town Council and worked to bring Standard Garment to Chase City. Both Dorothy and Arthur Robinson were no less dedicated to the community and both spent a lot of time volunteering in organizations and projects to make the town a better place. Both were highly active in working for the community. Mr. Robinson even followed in her father's footsteps, serving two terms on Town Council.
In 1980 after 65 years of doing business in Chase City, it was announced that the Department Store would be closing. They weren't the last and over the next decade or so, Chase City's manufacturing base began to shrink as one by one, our factories began to shut down. As there were fewer people working in town, fewer people shopped in town and gradually, our retail sector began to shrink. Now, like a lot of smaller towns, Chase City is a far cry from what it was “back in the day.” The latest shut down is Colgate Square which recently announced that after 75 years as one of the leading businesses in town, is closing. There are still a few businesses in Chase City. Most of those who remain are part of chain stores and although I'm grateful they're still here, there was something different about the locally owned businesses. They were much more involved in the town and there was much more of a community spirit among the merchants.
A lot of us still remember when Chase City was a busy, thriving community and many of us can ramble off a list of the stores and the factories and businesses we had. What we don't always remember is that those efforts were mostly headed up by local people who had a real interest in our community and worked, not only to grow their own business but the whole community as well. It was a win-win situation for everyone.
In it's heyday, Chase City was a pretty great place to live and grow up. Most of the credit for that goes to people like the Lipsitz family, the Robinson family, the Colgate family and all the other families who went above and beyond to make the town better.
This week, Mrs. Dorothy Robinson marks the milestone of celebrating her 100th Birthday. She remains one of the most charming people I've ever known and I want to wish her all of the very best. I also want to thank her and her family for all they've done to make our memories of Chase City such bright ones.
