Animal Tracks: Thank a firefighter

Not too long after I went to work for the paper I figured out what seemed like a great truth to me. Most people don't have a clue of how much our local firefighters, rescue folks, cops and EMS people do are the people who serve those organization, their families and and the reporters who cover what those organizations do day in and day out.
What I'm about to say pretty much applies to all of our EMS workers but for some reason, to me, there's something that (in my mind) sets our firefighters apart from all the rest.
Firefighters, of course, go to fight fires, answer wreck calls and more. Some of these calls can take hours but that isn't even half of it. You have to have the training and the experience to know what to do when you're on the scene and how to fight the fire safely. That knowledge doesn't come over night. You can get some of that from courses and classroom training but the really big lessons come through experience and that takes time.
Way back when a young person could join the local volunteer fire department and some of the old timers would take them under their wing and make sure they learned the stuff they needed to know. There may still be a lot of that going on today but regulations and requirements have gotten increasingly complex over the decades and today, even with plenty of help from older firefighters, the commitment in time and effort required for for new firefighters to meet all those requirements has gotten more demanding and difficult.
Most volunteer fire departments are not exactly rolling in money and unfortunately firefighting equipment isn't cheap. Many localities, such as ours, have seen a lot of businesses and jobs lost over the years which makes it much harder for them to help out their local departments as they once. Once again, it falls on the departments to take on fund raising projects to help make ends meet. Like everything else, fundraising takes time and effort.
Regardless of what equipment the department has, it has to be maintained and that, of course, falls to the members as well.
By the time you stop and figure the time actually spent on calls, the training, maintaining equipment, raising funds and everything else they have to do, being a member of a volunteer fire department is a bit like having a second full time job.
I realized very early on that, much as I'd like to contribute and help, I simply didn't have and never would have what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter. The best I could do was to make sure that as long as I worked for the paper to give them as much coverage as I could.
When I retired a couple of years ago, they made me an honorary member. I didn't take it as a hollow gesture, I was genuinely honored that they included me in that group.
And so, when C.W. Carter asked me if I'd write something about the convention the CCVFD is hosting on Saturday, I fell all over myself saying I'd be happy to do it.
Every year, the Southside Virginia Firefighter's Association holds a convention. At least, most years. The last two years were sort of sidetracked by Covid but the convention is back this year and it's being held in Chase City on Saturday, April 9. The event will feature fire departments from around the area and the public part of the event kicks off at 11:00 AM with a parade down Main Street. Most of the festivities will be held on the lower end of Main Street with the convention and competition events to be held at the Pavilion. The competition events will pit teams from the various departments as they go head to head to show who is the fastest bunch in the lot in a variety of contests.
With an eye to making this a family friendly afternoon, there were be events for kids including bounce houses, face painting, Smokey Bear and a Junior Firefighter Competition and more.
On display through the afternoon will be firefighting equipment and apparatus located on the lower end of Main.
Bring the kids and enjoy a spring afternoon showing a little support for your local firefighters. And be sure to tell them that you appreciate the fact that they're there when we need them...because we should.