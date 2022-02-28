Animal Tracks: Spring cleaning

Spring is still officially a month away but already, we're starting to see some warmer temperatures and the days are starting to get longer. It was just about this time every year when my grandmother would start gearing up for her major spring cleaning blitz and everyone in the house was expected to help out with the project.
It wasn't that the house was really dirty because my grandmother would never have tolerated that. In the fall when cooler weather took hold the windows came down, doors were closed and things were generally tighter. Even if the house wasn't really dirty, it wasn't quite as picked up or tidy as it usually was the rest of the year. Since she was going to tackle the clutter my grandmother would clean everything else in the house to within an inch of it's life. Everyone who lived in the house was expected to pitch in and help out.
As an 8 or 9 year old kid, I couldn't really do a whole lot but that didn't matter. Everyone was expected to pitch in and help and my grandmother would make sure to give me things to do that wouldn't be too much for me to handle but would certainly keep me busy.
The contents of closets were sorted. If clothes were outgrown or not worn anymore, they were bagged up and either given or thrown away. Heavy winter clothes were washed, folded and stored until fall rolled around again. Summer clothes were washed and, after the closet walls and floors were scrubbed and cleaned, put away. Of course, the same was true for coats, blankets, etc.
Room by room, furniture was moved around while the floors were swept and scrubbed. Furniture was cleaned and polished before being pushed back into place.
Curtains and drapes were pulled down and washed. While they were washing and drying, the windows would get a major cleaning with foul smelling ammonia. As a child I didn't like that smell much and all these years later, I still don't.
There wasn't a single room in the house that was safe. My grandmother would sort through everything and in something wasn't being used anymore, if it wasn't needed, out it went.
The whole process took a bit of time and a lot of effort. The smell of ammonia, Lysol and Clorox would linger faintly in the air for weeks but by the time warm weather really set in, the house was spotless.
I won't take it all quite as far as my grandmother did back in the day but it is, I admit, hard to shake the things you learned as a child. So, this week, with warmer temperatures and longer days showing up, I have started my own spring cleaning project.
Most of us have a spare-guest bedroom and for most of it that room winds up used mostly for storage and well, junk. That is where I'm starting...with the closet...which seems to be a magnet for things that Thankfully, I'm not in a huge rush because it isn't like we use that room a whole lot. I am, however, anxious to go through all the stuff that might be lurking about in there. Frankly, I've forgotten what got put there in a rush and forgotten. But gradually, I'll get through the room open the windows to air it out and give it a full tilt cleaning. After that I'll move on to the hall, the living room, the kitchen-den and then the bed rooms. I expect the whole project to take a few weeks but I'm looking forward to getting started. I'm looking even more to getting it finished up.
Either way, I can't help but think of my grandmother when I was a child and how seriously she took the annual spring cleaning. She was always so proud of the job when it was done and somehow, I'm pretty sure she'd like the fact that I remember that time and have borrowed the habit.