The Wright Report

A Virginia Budget That Gives Back
Humorist and social commentator Will Rogers joked that “Alexander Hamilton started the U.S. Treasury with nothing, and that was the closest our country has ever been to being even.”
There’s some truth in that, even at the state level.
Virginians work hard for what they earn, and we believe they should keep more of it.
That’s why the Republican House Majority passed a responsible, forward-looking state spending plan that puts more money back into the pockets of taxpayers while investing in some of the Commonwealth’s present and future needs.
Every Virginian is feeling the impacts of inflation, and at the state level, we believe we have an obligation to help where we can. The House budget for 2022 - 2024 includes $5.3 billion in tax relief measures to do just that. We’re giving individual filers a tax rebate of up to $300 and joint filers a rebate of up to $600. We’re eliminating the state grocery tax. We’re suspending gas tax hikes. And we’re doubling the standard income tax deduction.
Meanwhile, we’re making major investments in the future of the Commonwealth. With $17 billion in education spending, this is the biggest K-12 budget in Virginia history. It gives teachers a well-deserved pay-raise at 4 percent per year in the biennium, along with a 1 percent bonus each year. It also helps localities make major improvements to aging and crumbling schools by setting aside $2 billion for school construction grants. We’re also giving students new opportunities to learn by setting aside $150 million to develop laboratory schools with our colleges and universities, and we’re funding the Virginia literacy act.
It’s sometimes said that our state spending plan is a “moral document” – that it signifies where our priorities are as a people. If that’s true, we’re sending a clear message to law enforcement and corrections officers that we have their six. We’re increasing pay for the men and women who are holding that thin blue line, and we’re investing in a grant program in the “Operation Ceasefire” model that has been proven to decrease violence in our communities and keep our streets safe.
Budget Amendment #30 – Mecklenburg County Public Schools Included in House Budget
Mecklenburg County is building a new middle and high school, making the county eligible for a grant that consist of $500 million from the General Funds of the Commonwealth of Virginia for school divisions that have construction related costs. I am the Chief Patron of Budget Amendment #30 for Mecklenburg County Public Schools that clarifies that infrastructure, operations per pupil funds and school construction grants may be used to pay for debt services on projects that have been initiated but not yet complete passed the House budget. By changing the eligibility for the grant from complete to initiated qualifies Mecklenburg County to be recipients of the grant fund.
Ultimately, our budget is a starting place. The Senate will pass its version of the budget, and differences between the two documents will be resolved in conference before we send a final budget to the Governor. That said, we’re proud of the work that we’ve done, and we believe it represents the will of you – the voters. This is a budget that truly gives back to Virginia.
Home Sweet Home
This week our office received a warm visit from Phil Miskovic, Mayor of Crewe in Nottoway County. Mayor Miskovic was in Richmond for “Hokie Day” as he is a proud Virginia Tech alumnus. We appreciate his dedicated service to his community and encourage anyone from our district to stop by.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 804.698.1161. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.