Animal Tracks: Reading is fundamental

My mother and grandmother used to tell me that when I got home from my very first day at Chase City Elementary School they had asked me how it went and I told them it was a waste of time because I'd been there all day and they hadn't taught me how to read.
I don't actually remember the incident but I do believe it happened. I distinctly remember that I was really anxious to learn how to read.
In time, they did get around to teaching us how to read and then they did something I thought was really amazing. They took us to this room that was filled with books and told us we could borrow any book we wanted, take it home and read it. Then, we could bring it back and get another one. If we wanted, we could ready every single book they had.
I didn't read every single book they had but I did read the ones that interested me. Most weekends I'd bring home a couple of books and read them over the weekend, take them back and grab another couple of books. No one ever told me, “you can't read that.”
I started off mostly with history and biographies because I was fascinated with the subjects and I still am. I did, however, branch out as I discovered science fiction, mysteries and basically anything else that caught my eye.
I soon found out that not only did the school have it's own library, our Town had a library and it worked the same way. Best of all, they had even more books than the modest library at CCES. All through the summer breaks, I'd make a couple of trips to the library.
Books were always entertaining and educational. The books I loved the best were the ones that made me look at things differently and think in new and different ways. I'm not sure I really realized it at the time but this was learning at it's best.
When I got a little older, I started buying books on my own and of course, my tastes were all over the place. I'd pretty much ready whatever I wanted.
In Jr. High, I was fortunate enough to have Shirley Van Hoy as a teacher. Everyone paid attention in Mrs. Van Hoy's class...unless you were reading. If you were reading a book, Mrs. Van Hoy would leave you alone.
One day I was in her class, reading a Philip Roth novel instead of paying attention to class. Roth was (at the time) a best selling author and considered pretty racy. Mrs. Van Hoy asked me if my mother knew I was reading it. I told her I thought she did since she'd been with me when I bought it. Mrs. Van Hoy seemed satisfied with the answer and turned her attention back to class. I continued reading. As I remember, I wasn't overly impressed with the novel and I didn't bother reading any more Roth.
I don't think I'd have understood it if Mrs. Van Hoy or anyone else had told me I shouldn't be reading a particular book. “Why?” I would have wondered. “What is it that you don't want to to read or think?”
Of course, there are big differences between an elementary school age child and a “young adult” in middle-school or Junior High. I certainly do agree that there are topics, words and concepts that a child should not be exposed to. This should come down to simple common sense...unfortunately, common sense isn't as common as it used to be.
The book that seems to have brought this all to a head is the graphical novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman. A ' graphical novel' is basically what we used to call a comic book, but this isn't really a comic book. It's a story of the Holocaust with the Nazi's portrayed as cats and the Jews as mice. The novel has been around for about 25 years but I'd never heard of it. Then again, it's only recently that it's become a lightning rod of controversy after being banned by a school board for an 8th grade class in Tennessee due to language and nudity.
With all the news coverage, I downloaded Maus last week and took time to read it.
Maus is not a very pleasant story but given the subject matter, you wouldn't expect it to be. Naturally, there is some violence but it's held to a bare minimum and is not depicted in a gory way. I didn't notice any obscene language nor nudity. Then again, I'm not sure a nude cartoon mouse really counts as “nude.”. All in all, Spiegelman does a remarkably good job of presenting his family's story in a sensitive, carefully thought out way without needlessly jarring the reader or rubbing their nose in the Holocaust.
That does not mean that I'd hand a copy of this to a nine year old child. I wouldn't. But having said that, I'm not sure I know a lot of nine year old children who would actually find the story interesting enough to read past the first few pages. Considering that 8th graders are usually 12 or 13, I don't think there is anything in Maus that would upset the kids. Their school board is another question.
But Maus is just one example of books coming under fire and the controversy isn't limited to elementary school libraries. Statistics show that over the last few years there have been more and more attempts to remove books from public libraries. Just last week, a fundamentalist group in Tennessee held a full-tilt book burning. In particular, the targets were the Harry Potter and Twilight novels, movies, etc.
Now, the truth is that I've never picked up any of the Harry Potter or Twilight novels or sat through any of the movies. They really hold no interest for me. But, if I decide I want to read them or watch the film, I don't like the notion of anyone telling me I can't.
One of the writers who has influenced me most strongly is Robert A. Heinlein. I discovered Heinlein when I was about 16. Although he was best known as a sci-fi writer, Heinlein was also a essay writer and he tackled other subjects as well. Heinlein asked a lot of the same questions that I was looking for answers to. He made me think. In many cases, he made me go back and rethink things.
Here is one of his quotes that I keep coming back to. It's more valid, or more so, than it was when I first saw it at 17.
“Secrecy is the keystone of all tyranny. Not force, but secrecy...censorship. When any government, or any church, for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, “This you may not see. This you are forbidden to know,” the end result is tyranny and oppression, no matter how holy the motives.”