Letter to the Editor: Planning Commission illogical

To the editor,
As an interested party to the proposed 7 Bridges Solar Project in Mecklenburg County, I was dumbfounded by the illogic of the Planning Commission’s decision on September 30 to deny approval for a project that is so clearly in the best interest of Mecklenburg County and its citizens.This project creates well paying jobs, is demonstrably beneficial to the merchants and business community and provides significantly enhance revenue to the County at a time when local taxes are being raised. Moreover, it is environmentally friendly, provides solar energy in furtherance of state and national goals and is the cheapest source of electricity available today.This project would not be visible to the residents of Mecklenburg and provides a significantly higher and better use of the owners’ property.
The main alleged stumbling block to this project is a footprint that is a bit larger than the arbitrary 500 acre maximum to any Mecklenburg solar project that is SUGGESTED but not mandated in the Comprehensive Plan. If the 7 Bridges Project isn’t approved after four years of effort by the developer to meet all reasonable objections and produce a project that is environmentally sound, invisible from public roads and neighbors and so clearly beneficial to the community it will be impossible for any economically sized solar project to be approved in Mecklenburg County. This is occurring at a time when Halifax has seven approved solar projects on the drawing boards and Charlotte has four, including one that will be one of the largest in the eastern US.
Citizens of Mecklenburg and the Southside business community should be asking the Planning Commission members what in the world were you thinking when you denied the 7 Bridges application.
John Mullin on behalf of the Mullin Family Holdings, a Mecklenburg County property owner and tax payer.
John H. Mullin, III
Brookneal, VA