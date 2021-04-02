I’ve gotten to that age where, all too often, someone asks me “did you hear about ao-and-so?” and then tells me that someone I know has passed away. Last week I lost two friends. It was a tough week.
If you knew anything about the News-Progress over the last few decades then you probably knew Susan Joines.
If you called the paper, Susan likely answered the phone. If you came into the office, she was probably the first person you saw. Technically, she was the receptionist but she was so much more. Forget editors and reporters, Susan kept the office running, and she did it very well.
Susan was, for a lot of people, the face of the paper and she had the personality to pull it off in grand style. From people dropping in to renew their subscriptions to people wanting to place wedding announcements to people just stopping by for directions, Susan would stop and take the time to take care of them and she did it in a way that made them feel like their business was the most important thing she had to deal with that day.
That is an important talent and one that few people have.
I’m not sure when it happened or how but at some point Susan decided that she wouldn’t mind going out and taking the occasional picture. She snagged herself a camera and started running out to grab shots at social events, fires, wrecks. And, she got some great shots. She did not write but she was an invaluable source of information. Susan seemed to know everyone in town and everything that was going on in the community. I can’t remember how many times she’d call me at night or on weekends to tip me off on the latest tidbit of news making the rounds, or how many times her “tip” turned into a front page story in the next issue.
One of the best things about Susan was her sense of humor. She was one of those folks who was usually smiling or laughing and unlike a lot of folks she didn’t get upset when the joke was on her. You could relax around Susan, be yourself and let your guard down. That is another rare quality.
Susan was like a force of nature and it was easy to assume that she always would be. We make that assumption for people we care about, and we make it for ourselves. Unfortunately, we’re wrong.
A few years ago Susan began having a few health issues and she began to slow down a little. She went out to take pictures less often and finally she decided that it was time to leave the paper.
Working for the Progress was never quite the same after that.
When I think back on the good times at the Progress, Susan is always one of the first things that come to mind.
My condolences to her husband Carl, family and friends.
Neil Blackwell also passed last week. We went to school together and I seem to remember catching a ride with him to take our GED’s before graduation. Neil seemed to be totally ready for graduation. He’d picked his college and his study area. I took the GED tests but didn’t have any idea what I was going to do afterwards. It wasn’t until I was 30 that I bothered to even go to college.
Neil, meanwhile, picked up a few degrees including a PhD in Environmental Science and Engineering at Virginia Tech. He then went to work as an employee of the U.S. Army where, friends tell me, he did all sorts of amazing work.
Back in the day, Neil and I weren’t the kind of friends who hung out together but in those days you could count the people I hung out with on the fingers of one hand and still have fingers left over. Still, Neil and I were friends who shared a love of playing music.
When I first met Neil, he seemed more interested in playing drums and, he was good at it. Later, he became more interested in guitar and we shared a common love for the instrument.
Neil was a very religious person. That doesn’t mean he preached at his friends or pointed out their mistakes to them. He didn’t “talk the talk.” He just set an example of being a good person. And that was the direction his music took.
I was more secular and played in bands doing parties, clubs and the like. We were different in so many ways but music in general and guitars in particular were always the common denominator.
Although Neil moved away he kept close contact with his folks in Chase City and it wasn’t unusual to run into him. Neil would drop by the office now and then, usually to take out an ad for a performance their worship group was doing But we’d also run into each other at the grocery store or whatever. And of course, we’d stop and spend a few minutes catching up talking about guitars.
Neil was certainly one of the nicest people I ever knew. I never saw him when he wasn’t upbeat or heard him say anything negative about anyone. Certainly I looked at him as a friend, and so did just about everyone else.
I’m saddened by the loss of these two friends. I am, however, much more grateful for the honor of knowing them and considering them my friends and the good things they brought to my life. They will be missed and remembered.