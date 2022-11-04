Back in the Winners’ Circle

It certainly was a fun evening in Baskerville last Friday as the young Mecklenburg County varsity football team get back into the winner’s circle with a convincing 42-0 shutout victory over visiting John Marshall HS on Youth Night.
It was the senior leaders for the Phoenix who set the tone on this night as Tomar Logan had a sensational takeaway and return for a 44-yard touchdown and also added a 25-yard passing touchdown to senior Chase Crabel as well as a thrilling 58-yard touchdown run.
Kevin Price also had a big game as he followed his offensive line to a pair of touchdown runs in the contest and senior Mikel Mcfail also added a rushing touchdown.
The defense was just as stout as Mecklenburg came up with three interceptions and a number of sacks in the game and never allowed the John Marshall offense to get comfortable.
The Mecklenburg coaching staff has been working extremely hard with this young group in their debut season and it was great to see them have a game like this to validate that work.
Mecklenburg will look to end their regular season on a high note when they celebrate Senior Night on Friday against visiting Nottoway HS.
Congrats also this week to the Brunswick County varsity football team who earned a big 21-18 win on the road over Sussex-Central to get back into the thick of the 2A playoff race.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the bye week to shore up some things to earn the big road victory.
Brunswick (5-4) will play host to Greensville (7-2) in the “Ole Wooden Bucket” game on Thursday night in Lawrenceville in what is always an exciting contest between the two rivals.
Volleyball Regionals Underway
The Mecklenburg County volleyball team (14-8) played host to Salem HS (11-9) on Tuesday night in a Class 4, Region D quarterfinal contest.
The Lady Phoenix went 1-1 in the Piedmont District tournament after topping Magna Vista 3-0 before falling to top-seeded Tunstall HS by a 3-0 score. Tunstall won the three games in the district semifinals by the scores of 25-6, 25-20 and 25-10.
Mecklenburg came into regional play having won six of their last eight matches.
With a win in the regional quarterfinals, the Lady Phoenix would advance to a semifinal contest on Thursday evening with the regional championship game set to be played on November 8.
BA Continues to Roll
Congrats this week to the Brunswick Academy varsity football team that continued its great play with a 58-0 victory over rival Kenston Forest in Lawrenceville on Saturday evening to improve to 9-1 on the season. The loss dropped the Kavaliers to 3-7.
The Vikings will play host to a VISFL Division II semifinal contest on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Weekend High School Football Scores
Mecklenburg 42
John Marshall 0
Brunswick 21
Sussex-Central 18
Lunenburg 14
Buckingham 0
Brunswick Academy 58
Kenston Forest 0
Greensville 50
Franklin 8
Nottoway 28
Randolph-Henry 8
Bassett 35
Halifax 13