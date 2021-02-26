I received my second virus shot this morning from VCU Community Memorial Hospital. As did the first shot from them, it went flawlessly. The staff was so very kind and helpful. They really made it pleasant. I am so grateful and appreciative. We are so blessed to have such a wonderful institution. At 82, I had no reaction so most of you do not need to fear getting the vaccination.
