Animal Tracks: The greatest tribute

Most of us will pause this week to remember 9/11. It’s hard to believe that twenty years have passed since we saw the two airliners crash into the world trade center, another airliner crash into the Pentagon and still a fourth crash into a farm field as passengers stopped terrorists from crashing into their intended target. For better or worse, we watched in horror as the events played out on live TV.
Towns and cities around the country will hold events to commemorate the anniversary and we will remember the victims who died in the worst terrorist attack this country has ever seen. We will honor the first responders, many of whom died in the line of duty, trying to save lives. Speeches will be made. Wreaths will be laid. Tears will be shed and we will remember. As well we should.
There was something else that happened that week...something we should remember but something that is all too often overlooked or forgotten. That is sad because it was an important less that we need to remember every single day.
As the dust settled from the collapsed Twin Towers, as we realized the scale of the attack and the actual number of innocent citizens who died, Americans came together in a way not seen in this country since the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941.
I distinctly remember a popular news personality interviewed a black man, asking for the black perspective on the attacks. The guy just looked at him for a moment. It was, he seemed to believe, was a stupid question. He explained that there was no “black perspective,” that this had been an attack on America and all Americans.
In the days and weeks that followed, that seemed to be the attitude shared by most Americans.
The attack was not directed at liberals or conservatives, Democrats or Republicans, rich or poor, black or white, right or left. It wasn’t directed at any single religious group or those who support gun control vs. those who don’t. It was an attack on all of us and for the only time I can remember in my lifetime, we put aside the petty differences that divide us and focused on the important things that we share in common. For once we were truly the United States of America.
As time went on, the pure shock and the boiling rage became a simmer. Gradually, the differences resurfaced and we went back to the same arguments and divisions that keep us apart.
Today, twenty years after 9/11, we seem to be more divided than we ever were and the breaks seem wider than they have been since the 1850’s. Just a few months ago we again watched the events play out on live TV as one group of Americans attacked the capital in Washington. It was the first time Washington had been attacked since the British burned the city during the War of 1812.
This year we will pause to remember the victims and heroes of 9/11. And I hope we will ask ourselves if it will take another event like 9/11 to make us look at the things that unite us and work together to fix our problems or if we’ll focus on the differences and continue fighting each other.
Coming together and working to make this a better country would be the greatest tribute we could ever pay to those we lost on 9/11.