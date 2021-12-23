Animal Tracks

It was the last weekend before Christmas and Cheryl and I made our traditional visit to Richmond to see the kids and Grand kids. The trip was less than ideal with gray skies, a steady rain and all the traffic you’d expect to see on the last shopping weekend before the holiday.
None of that was actually a problem, though. This year Cheyanne, our (now fully grown) granddaughter went with us. This is the first holiday since Cheyanne was a toddler that we’ve actually spent the season with her and that, of course, was a real treat and the gathering was everything you’d want in a family Christmas get together.
It wasn’t just Sunday, though. On Saturday, Cheryl did her traditional “Christmas Candy Cookoff Marathon” but this year she did it without my thumb fingered help. This year, Cheryl and Cheyanne laid siege to the kitchen early on Saturday morning and kept at it for nearly 12 hours, only breaking for emergency runs to the grocery store to pick up more sugar or chocolate or whatever. When the dust settled, we had I’d guess half a ton of various Christmas candy to see us through the holiday.
So, you might wonder what I was doing while Cheryl and Cheyanne were busy giving the major companies a run for their money in seeing who could make more candy. I, of course, was busy staying out of their way. I learned the hard way a long time ago that when women are making Christmas goodies that the best place for me to be was out of their way.
The next cooking spree will take place on Friday and Saturday when Cheryl and Cheyanne pair up to tackle the traditional Christmas Dinner. And you can bet that my dog and I will be staying out of the way again, most likely hiding under the Christmas tree.
I have noticed one thing about Christmas and its something I’m just as guilty of as anyone. We all know Christmas is coming every year but it isn’t until sometime around Halloween that we start thinking about it. Even then, most of us don’t really start doing anything until Thanksgiving. For us, its always been the weekend after Thanksgiving when we dig out the decorations and start getting things together. From that point on, getting ready for Christmas is a focal point. We have to check the decorations and make sure that at least some of the lights for the tree still work. We start considering the perfect gift for the folks on our list and the shopping. We have to wrap the presents, go to the events we all go to each year, parades, church services, etc. We have to decide what to cook and start shopping for that as well. Let’s face it, Christmas is probably the most involved and busiest holiday of the entire year. Finally, we notice that Christmas is just a few days away. Then we wake up and it’s Christmas Day. Sometime around 7 or 8 PM on Christmas night, we look at each other and shake our heads. “That was certainly quick.”
It’s a busy time of year with a lot to do but like most of the good things in life, we should take time to enjoy, even savor Christmas. In years to come, the memories will be priceless to you.
Cheyanne’s dad, David, is expected on Christmas Eve and so we’ll be celebrating the first real “family” Christmas we’ve seen in a lot of years. I grew up in a big, close knit family and one of the big parts of Christmas was the family getting together. For some years now, I’ve pretty much been the last member of the family and Christmas has largely been Cheryl and myself and maybe a close friend or two. Our Christmas’ have been good and fine but I have to admit it, I’ve missed the family part. I’m very much looking forward to that this year.
Every year you hear some folks talk about “the War on Christmas.” I’ve never bought into it. I can’t remember ever wishing someone a Merry Christmas and them getting upset about it. After all, one of the basic messages of Christmas is “Peace on Earth and Goodwill toward man.” That message is pretty inclusive and universal.
So, I wish for everyone, everywhere a very Merry Christmas with Peace on Earth and Goodwill toward all.