Animal Tracks: 15 Years and counting

It was a hot summer night, 15 years ago this week and I was drowsing in the recliner in front of the TV, not quite awake but not quite asleep, either. I always found it a little hard to sleep with the sound of the oxygen concentrator churning away. I answered the phone and a cheerful voice on the other end said “Mr. Weston? This is UVa and we have a pair of lungs for you.”
I was on the transplant waiting list and had been warned to be ready at a moments notice because the call could come at any time.
I woke up Cheryl and within 20 minutes, we were in the car, headed for Charlottesville.
My local doctor had told me late in January that he had done all he could but he wanted me to see a friend of his, a specialist at UVa. I went up a few weeks later and his friend, Dr. Robins, looked over my records and ran a few tests. He sat down and told me my only options was a double lung transplant. After he explained why other meds and treatments wouldn’t help me, he did tell me that he thought I was a good candidate for a transplant.
I wasn’t at all sure I liked the idea and asked him what happens if I don’t have a transplant and Dr. Robins told me point blank. He didn’t sugar coat anything. It didn’t sound like I really had a choice.
A slight snag is that not everyone who needs a transplant gets one. There are more patients who need organs than there are donors and so doctors have to make some tough decisions. Before I would learn if I could have the transplant, they would be going over me with a fine tooth comb and if they found problems that would make me a poor risk for the transplant, I wouldn’t be considered.
As harsh as that sounds, they have to do it that way. They simply can’t afford to waste the few organs they have so they make sure the organs go to patients with the best chance of a good outcome.
For a couple of months, I’d go to UVa once or twice a week and they checked me out. I was poked and prodded, tested for every ailment under the sun, x-rayed, scanned and scoped. In June, I got the final word back. I had checked out well enough and my name would go on the waiting list.
The hardest part came after being told that I was on the list.
Since there are so many people who need transplants, and since there aren’t enough donors to go around, a lot of patients run out of time while they wait. I was almost one of them. After the transplant Dr. Robins told me that I had been near the edge and I only had a matter of days left.
I got to UVa in the early morning hours of Sunday morning and within an hour, I was prepped and in surgery. I stayed in surgery for 9 hours or so, until late on Sunday afternoon.
Early on Monday morning, I woke up. I had tubes and IV’s everywhere. A nurse was standing over me and told me not to try to talk because I was on a vent. In a bit, she said, she’d see if I could breathe on my own and if I could, she’d unhook the vent. She checked me over and I could breathe so she took me off the ventilator.
I was still a bit doped up but I remember that a little later, a pair of therapists came in to check me out and they seemed to think I was doing well. And just after they left, Cheryl came in. By the time Doctor Robins came in I was sitting up in bed, working on my column for the week.
I spent a couple of weeks in the hospital but really, my recovery was fairly uneventful. Within a few months I was back up and around, living normally and doing pretty much what I wanted. I was lucky. Too many people don’t make it that far.
I’ve continued to be lucky. I’m still here 15 years after a double lung transplant. That’s pretty rare. I have met one transplant patient who had their transplant before me but there aren’t many of us.
It helps to have good doctors and staff. I had the best. In 2006, UVa was listed as the number one pulmonary transplant facility in the country. Dr. Robins was head of the program. My surgeon was the chief surgeon for the program. And their staff was second to none. I actually had the best team in the country working on me.
I had amazing support from my friends and family. I also think I was on every prayer list in nearly every church in the county. I know that helped.
As important as all of that is, none of it would have mattered without my donor.
I wish I knew more about my donor. If your transplant is successful, you’re encouraged to write a brief letter the donor’s family, telling them what the transplant and the second change means to you. The organ sharing organization gets your letter to the family and they have the choice of answering it or not. In my case, the family decided to not reply. I suppose I can understand that. Although the lungs meant a second chance to me, I never lost sight of the fact that despite everything the transplant meant to me, to the family of the donor it reminded them of the loss of a loved one. So I don’t know if my donor was a male or female, if they were young or old, black or white, Republican or Democrat...and really, it doesn’t matter. I know that this person decided that their last act in this world would be to help a total stranger, one they didn’t know and never would know. Really, that’s all I need to know about them.
If you’ve ever thought about this and have made the decision to give your organs to someone who needs them when you have no more use for them, I thank you and I’m sure every transplant patient out there joins me in thanking you.
If you haven’t thought about it, please take a little time to think about it now. Being a donor does not cost you or your family a dime. It will not interfere with any sort of funeral or memorial your faith requires. In fact, no one outside your immediate circle need ever know.
But someone out there, someone who needs a second chance will know how much your gift means to them and those they love. And I can promise you, not a day will go by when they don’t remember and thank you.