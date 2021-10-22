The Wright Report

The Loudoun County School System is in the midst of an apparent cover-up, and two young women have been assaulted. It is time for accountability. Both for those who engaged in the cover up and those who enabled it.
The tragedy in Loudoun County has brought to light one of the most horrifying pieces of legislation passed by the Democratic majority.
Until Democrats passed House Bill 257, principals were required to report crimes such as sexual battery to the police.
After it became law, reporting sexual battery, along with others like stalking, threats against teachers, and threats against schools, became optional.
Making reporting optional is dangerous.
If school officials don’t think the assault rises to the level of a felony, they don’t have to bring in law enforcement.
Republicans, including myself, warned that this legislation would make our children less safe and voted against it. We urged Governor Northam to veto the bill.
Our concerns fell on deaf ears, as not only did Democrats pass it, but Northam signed it.
Worse, it appears that the school system didn’t remove this student from classes, but rather chose to send the perpetrator to another high school.
Each Democrat who voted for this bill on final passage owns this failure, just as much as the Loudoun County School Board does.
When administrators ignore violence in schools, children get hurt.
Parents are rightly incensed: “How do you expect parents across this county to drop off their kids and entrust you all to keep them safe when you’ve shown on more than one occasion you are not up for the job,” Monica Sadegh via WJLA.
From the school board to the Governor’s mansion, Democrats won’t listen to parents.
Democrats think they and their bureaucratic brethren know better, and that parents should simply pay their taxes, sit down, and shut up.
It's clear that not even sexual assault in schools will get Democrats to listen to parents. It's time for change so please be sure to vote.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.