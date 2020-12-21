Witmell Pugh Tunstall (1810 – 1857) - A railroad was a revolutionary idea in the 1830s, which had the support of few people at the time. The greatest opposition in southern Virginia came from those along the Roanoke River who ran the Roanoke Navigation Company and its system of canals. They feared competition in the transportation business. The Roanoke River Nav Co. finished in 1859. Whitmell Tunstall had served in the Virginia General Assembly in both houses. He was a delegate in the House of Delegates from 1836 to 1841, a senator in the State Senate in 1841 and 1842, and a delegate again from 1845 to 1848.
On April 13, 1838, he introduced a bill to charter Richmond and Danville Railroad (R & D) with an impassioned speech. No action was taken and he fought tirelessly for the R&D in the legislature for a decade. It was not until 1845 that petitions were introduced. Finally, after nine years, the charter was granted, March 9, 1847. Records reveal Tunstall's fortitude and a statement made to a friend, "Tis the proudest day of my life, and I think I may now say that I have not lived in vain. Tunstall was married c1835 to a young lady he referred to as his princess. They had no children and in about 1845 she became very ill and bedridden due to a fever (infection) and soon died. Following her death e sold his interest in a bank in Danville and his shares of another business to devote himself to the railroad construction.
Later in history, c1859, as the railroad was digging through a mountain range moving into Roanoke area, one of the workers was confronted and undertook a competition which e won. After the competition many of te railroad rail splitters and track layers began singing a cadence of John Henry (one of the men on the track team) was a steel driving man.” Later when the C& O tracks were being laid across Virginia into West Virginia this became a historic feature that has been landmarked.
As a tobacco inspection station, Danville began to grow slowly at first. While the river was a transportation asset, it was also a liability. In 1804 the Roanoke Navigation Company formed to improve navigation on the Roanoke River and its tributaries including the Dan. Around 1816, the company completed canals in Danville that bypassed the falls and eased water transportation of tobacco and other goods. The new 1817 perique canoes to ships of freight, passengers, supplies and slaves from Gaston, North Carolina to as far west (with high water) to Danville, Virginia. In 1827 they added --keelboats which could carry twice the load, but were very hard to maneuver in the river and required a crew of 25 men. These boats also required a team of oxen to pull them through the canals.
In high water, if the oxen lost their footing or were unable to pull the boat across the canal they would have to be cut loose or they would be drug into the current and drown. This bateaux company was very important to RM College bringing supplies and goods into Taylor’s Ferry, near the College from both the east and west. By 1856 the locks and canals had fallen into disrepair and much of the shipping had ceased. Records do show however, that the Roanoke River was used heavily during the War and a C.S.A. Commissary location was one mile south of the college at Clarksville. In the 1840’s a spur track of the Gaston to Raleigh Railroad was opened to Clarksville and this helped the county a great deal. But when the War began the rails of the spur track were removed to the foundry, melted down and turned into cannons.
Danville had received its charter by 1830 as a town. More people settled and Danville's boundaries were enlarged in 1833. Soon, the population of the town was 1,000 with 115 houses, three groceries, two commission houses, two tobacco warehouses, two branch banks, a Masonic Hall, a female academy, a male academy, and a seminary for young ladies!
Also, during the fall 1860 meeting William Thomas Sutherlin (also spelled “Sutherland”) was nominated for and accepted an appointment to the RMC, B of T. Sutherlin was born on April 7, 1822 to one of the wealthiest families of southern Pittsylvania County, Virginia - George S. and Polly S. Norman Sutherlin. He was home schooled for a few years, attended a male academy in Danville for three years and then went to Joseph Godfrey’s Academy in Franklin County (near the “Blue Ridge Mountain: range). He returned home where he resided until age 21 at which time he moved to Danville and became a tobacco manufacturer. Soon he was listed as the wealthiest man in Danville. In 1859 he had a modern mansion built which was and still is “considered to be one of the finest examples of Italianate architecture in the state…” With the evacuation of Richmond in April 1865, signaling a close to the War, President Jefferson Davis’s train stopped over in Danville enroute south and President “Davis was a guest in the mansion, earning it the title of “Last Capitol of the Confederacy..” The mansion is still occupied and since 1974 has been the home of the “Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.”
On October 18, 1849 he married Jeanie (Jane) Erwin Patrick of Guilford County, North Carolina. At the time his holdings of farm land, slaves and investments was already gaining on the family fortunes. From 1855 to 1861 he was elected and served as Mayor for the Town of Danville. He was also County candidate to the State Secession Congress in 1861. When the War began, due to poor health, he was unable to serve in a CSA capacity. But, he was appointed as Commandant of the Danville Ordinance Company also serving as relief Assistant Quartermaster when needed. At varying times he served as the Director of the Public Works for the Town of Danville throughout the War.
Having served as a Commandant, following the War, he was referred to as “Major”. In 1865 he was elected to serve from 1866 to 1868 as a Delegate to the Virginia House of Delegates. With his acquired wealth and including some of his families legacy, he was able to build “Milton & Sutherlin” Railroad and the “Danville and New River” Railroad. He also established the Danville Bank and was one of the organizers of the “Border Grange Bank”. He helped “to reorganize the Virginia State Agriculture Society, liberally aided the Danville Female College and Randolph Macon College.”
The 1870 U.S. Census Records lists his age as 48 and his wife as age 38 (age 17 when they were married). Living with them is their 18 year old daughter, Jannie L. and his mother-in-law, Martha Patrick, age 69. His holdings in Pittsylvania County are listed as $113,000 in real estate and personal property of $112,000. During the 1880’s he is listed as a farmer and co-owner of Coal & Wood Co. at 600 Craighead Street, Danville. Also in the 1880’s and 1890’s he is listed as one of the principles of W.R. Fitzgerald & Co., at 953 Main Street, Danville.