Post Season Awards

A number of local athletes recently earned postseason awards for their good play this fall and that included several members of the Brunswick Academy football team that won the VISFL Division II state championship.
Jerry Powell and DJ Whitfield-Smith were named First Team All-State at running back for the Vikings. In addition, Whitfield-Smith was named First Team at Kick-off Returner and Linebacker.
Other players from BA named to the All-State First Team included Carter Early at kicker, Garrett Cobb and Jayden Watson at Defensive Line, Nick Parrish at Utility and Jordan Jackson at punt returner. Vikings’ skipper Bubba Weidman was named the Coach of the Year.
Earning second team All-State honors from BA were Jayden Watson at Tight End, Chris Parrish at Wide Receiver, Evan Baird, Cole Powell and Marvin Williams at Offensive Line and Chris Parrish and Nick Parrish at Defensive Back. Jordan Jackson was named honorable mention All-State at Defensive Back.
At Mecklenburg County HS, four football players were recently named to the All-Region, Second Team. Tomar Logan was named at Offensive Player/All Purpose while Mikel Mcfail was named at Defensive End, Jaylin Haskins at Defensive Lineman and Deandre Watson at Linebacker.
Congrats to all of the award winners!
Wrestling Match
I really enjoyed watching the first wrestling match in school history hosted by Mecklenburg County High School in Baskerville last Wednesday night.
There was plenty of action in the quad match as the local team had a great showing, going 3-0 on the evening.
The Phoenix continued their good wrestling on Saturday going 2-2 in a quad match at Bassett HS to improve to 5-2 on the season.
A Huge Loss
Our community lost a good man and I lost a good friend last week with the sudden passing of Mr. Brent Richey.
I was blessed to work with Brent for the past 31 years at Southside Virginia Community College.
Brent used to always joke that he had seniority on me because he actually started a week earlier than I did because of a vacation I had planned. Joking and having fun were always a big part of our great friendship.
Brent served as a Director of Financial Aid and Dean of Enrollment Management at SVCC before returning to the classroom where he was a beloved Math teacher. Brent was also active in our community, serving for the past six years on the Mecklenburg County School Board as well as being an active member at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Brent and I had a lot of fun in our younger days traveling to the World Series and MLB All-Star games as well as fishing, coaching youth sports and playing fantasy sports.
Brent was just a good, good man and will be greatly missed!
My sincere condolences to his wife Kim and children Luke, Rachel and Libby as well as his Mother, brother and many friends.