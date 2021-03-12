Cheryl and I currently share our home with half a dozen dogs. The number used to be a little higher. At one point, we had about a dozen dogs living with us.
It wasn’t that we planned to let the place go to the dogs. Like most things in this life, it just happened.
Both Cheryl and I were dog people. When we got together I had a Yorkie and she had a big white dog that might have been a Great Pyrenees crossed with some kind of terrier and maybe a little moose.
My mother was suffering from Alzheimer's and although she had never really been a dog person, she fell in love with her grand daughter’s Chihuahua, Muffin and decided she wanted “a rat dog of her own.” I did try to talk her out of it, but not too hard. If she wanted one, she was going to have one.
Cheryl and I found a reputable seller and I bought Mom her Chihuahua, Baby. Mom was over the moon.
A few months later, we wound up with custody of my niece’s Chihuahua, Muffin. (Muffin quickly became “my dog,” living in my lap and sleeping with me every night. Cheryl ended up with custody of her daughter’s dog and that put us up to five.
A couple of years later, I covered the annual Lake Country SPCA Golf Tournament and after I took a few pictures, I sat down to enjoy a plate of ham biscuits and assorted snacks. While I was sitting there, a brown streak shot across the room and did a flying leap into my lap and started furiously licking my face. Needless to say, George came home with me.
I drove home wondering how I was going to explain this to Cheryl. We hadn’t even talked about another dog. In the end, I just introduced them to each other. Cheryl thought he was great and immediately fell in love with him.
Just before Christmas a year later, I saw a car drive past and right in front of our house, they slowed down and tossed out a dog. I ran over and thankfully, the dog wasn’t hurt. She was an absolutely beautiful wheat colored Cairn Terrier and one of the sweetest dogs I ever met.
A year or so later, Cheryl started talking about how much she missed having a puppy around the house and so on her birthday, I took her over to the SPCA. As we got out of the car we noticed a couple going in, carrying a basket. It turns out they were dropping off two cute puppies. Cheryl went “ooohhh” and “ahhhh” and had trouble picking one of them out. Of course, we wound up bringing them both home.
Along the way, there was a few unexpected puppies. We found homes for some of them and had our unfixed dogs fixed but by then, we had a house full of dogs.
Now, in our defense, all of them were smart...except for a puppy from George and Muffin. Bogie was (and still is) totally lovable but as goofy a dog as I’ve ever known. But they were all easy to housebreak and, for the most part, got along well with each other.
We’ve lost a few over the years and now, there are six dogs living with us. My Chihuahua, Foxy is the youngest at about 8. The rest range in age between 12 and 16 and time is catching up with some of the older ones.
Some of the saddest days of my life have been the days when we lost one of the crew when they had to leave us. The memories, however, are as alive as ever. Each of our fur-babies were different and distinct with their own personalities and traits. I can’t even start to describe the good things they’ve brought to our home and lives.
Cheryl and I have agreed that in the future, we’ll hold the number down a bit. But I can’t imagine living in a home without a couple of dogs...and don’t intend to ever find out.