Animal Tracks

Here’s a little bit of trivia for you. Electronic cigarettes, vape sticks or whatever you want to call them first showed up in the U.S. back in the late summer of 2006.
It didn’t take long for our government to decide what they thought of the new technology and in early 2009, Washington had decided they didn’t much care for it. Thus began a long war between the new industry and our fearless leaders.
I was fascinated by the new technology and followed it closely. I went online and looked at the results of the studies done in other countries about the safety of the new technology. Virtually all of those studies concluded that vaping was considered to be orders of magnitude safer than traditional smoking. After a little more research, I decided to order a kit.
My first vape was less than perfect. You could only get 7 or 8 puffs before you had to recharge the battery and refill the tank with the liquid that makes the “smoke.” For all the limitations, it essentially worked. It gave you the illusion of smoking without actually smoking.
Within months, bigger and better vape sticks came along and the more they caught on, the more the government fought them, despite studies from reputable medical agencies around the world that indicated that vaping was much safer than traditional smokes and a good tool for those who wanted to get away from smoking.
Big tobacco companies were among the companies fighting the new technology the hardest but that suddenly changed. It didn’t take long for those companies to buy up vape companies and cut themselves in for a piece of the pie. No surprise there.
After vaping for a couple of years, I gradually got away from the habit but a week or two ago a family member asked me to help her get into it. I dug out some of my old vapes and went online to order a few supplies to help her get started. That was when I realized just how much the market has changed in just the last year or two.
Back when I was vaping regularly I had a few online stores I used. I had to click a link asserting that I was of legal age before getting in and I wasn’t surprised when that same notice popped up last week. I was, however, a little surprised when another notice popped up telling me I needed to take a picture of my drivers license to “prove” my age. I was even more surprised when yet another notice popped up requiring me to take a selfie, holding my license up next to my face so they could decide that I was really the person pictured on the license.
Whoever was running this shooting match decided I was indeed of legal age so I placed the order. The order was shipped and showed up a few days later.
In time, a large number of American companies, mostly small businesses, began making juice, standards were set and the quality was no longer an issue.
I found out last week that the new regulations have made it much more difficult for some of the small vape vendors and juice companies to survive...and many of them haven’t.
My two “go-to” juice supplies were small, family run outfits making very high quality juice. They were only too happy to tweak their products to suit your tastes. Both were unable to comply with the new rules and regulations and are no longer in business. The same is true for a lot of the smaller general vape shops I used to shop online.
The real winner in the vape wars have been the big companies with deep pockets who could afford to comply with all the red tape, rules and requirements. As usual, it’s been the small, family owned and operated businesses...and the consumer...that have paid the price.