Animal Tracks

It was a sad start to the summer last week as the nation witnessed yet another mass shooting.
All of the mass shootings we've seen...and there have been a lot of them over the last twenty years or so, have been tragic. There have been mass shootings in schools, churches, theaters, malls, concerts, stores and just about anywhere else where people can gather. There is something that seems, however, even more tragic and heartbreaking when the target is a school and the victims are young. Last week it was an elementary school in Texas and the victims were 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. According to reports, the ages ranged down to 8 years old.
At 18 years old, the shooter was little more than a kid himself. It's hard to believe, much less understand, how anyone just 18 could have grown enough hate in their heart to kill young, innocent children like that.
It didn’t take us long to go into “after shooting” mode. We heard the same “thoughts and prayers” bull from every “concerned” corner. The folks who favor or oppose gun control will be out in force, making the same arguments they make after every mass shooting. The pro-control advocates will be talking about how we can't let this happen again. The pro-gun faction will be talking about the rights of “law abiding citizens.” All of the news outlets will spend the next few days covering the shooting from every angle they can think of. And of course, nothing will change and in a week or two, or a few days, we'll hear about another mass shooting somewhere else and the media outlets will move on to the fresh story.
One thing that didn’t surprise me was how fast the conspiracy theory folks were out circling the wagons. Last week a friend of mine posted how this shooting was a “set-up.” There is no way, he said, that an 18 kid working in a fast food restaurant could come up with the cash to buy two brand new rifles like the ones the shooter used and all the ammunition and other items needed to carry out the attack. The total bill, he said, came to slightly over $4,000 cash. His theory is pretty much the same one that he hauls out after each new shooting. This was a “false flag” operation paid for by some shady person or group from the radical right, probably socialists, who supplied the cash to the kid to pay for the guns. The reason, he said, was to make gun owners look bad making it easier for the freedom haters to move to force a total ban on guns in this country.
My friend never has a shred of evidence to back up these claims but then, he doesn't really need evidence.
As for myself, I’m not particularly conservative or liberal. Generally my opinion is somewhere in the middle. And, I’ve never felt any need to belong to either political party because I don’t need or want anyone telling me what I should think or believe. I can figure those out for myself, thank you.
Having said all of that, I am one of those “law abiding gun owners” they keep mentioning and I own and have owned guns for most of my life. And although I have my serious doubts that the government can really “control” guns in this country. It simply isn’t practical or possible.
There are at least four hundred million guns in the U.S and most of them have never been registered. Since they have never been registered, the government has no way to know who has them or where the guns are. To have even a chance of taking all the guns, the government would pretty much have to search the entire country. Even if the government had the resources to search the entire country (and they don’t) they could never know if they had them all.
In the second place, people who know next to nothing about the government or how it works know that the Constitution gives us the right to own guns. A lot of folks take these Second Amendment rights pretty seriously and if the government decided to confiscate the guns of the citizens, those citizens would likely get a little cranky and things might get pretty ugly pretty quick. I never accused our government of being brilliant but I honestly don’t think they're that stupid.
Still, as one of those “law abiding citizens”” I don’t have any problem with what people are calling “common sense” measures that might keep guns out of the hands of people who really shouldn't have them. If fact, I support them.
The fact is that some folks shouldn't have guns. I’m talking about people with histories of violent crimes, assault, domestic abuse and the like. Folks with anger issues, depression or other serious mental problems shouldn't have them either if they might present a threat to themselves or others.
Right now, the two ideas that seem to be getting the most traction are beefed up background checks and Red Flag regulations. The term background check is fairly self explanatory. A Red Flag rule, if you haven't heard the term before, is a tool authorities can use to temporarily take guns away from a person if they seem to be at risk of hurting themselves or others. According to the rules, a mental evaluation has to be run on the person in a certain length of time to determine if they are a threat if not. If they're not a threat, they give the person their guns back. If they are deemed a threat, they have to undergo treatment.
The friend I mentioned before doesn’t buy into any of this, of course. Background checks and Red Flag rules are all just part of that vast conspiracy to get information on gun owners. A national Red Flag law would give authorities an easy and legal to take guns away from law abiding citizens. Like all of the conspiracy theories he spouts he can not provide a single bit of proof on any of them.
These rules would not impact us “law abiding citizens.” If they check my background, fine. I have no criminal record..violent or otherwise. If I suddenly start showing violent tendencies or if anyone things I’m contemplating hurting myself or someone else, yeah, I'd want someone to take my guns and make sure I was checked out before something bad happened.
I don’t know if these measures will help or not. I’m certainly willing to try them out because obviously, we have to do something.