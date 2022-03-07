Animal Tracks: Cold War revisited

You can argue that today's Russia isn't the “Evil Empire” that President Ronald Reagan talked about in 1991 and there is an argument to be made to back up that statement. Back then they were still the Soviet Union, one of the two “Superpowers” and second only to the United States in terms of military strength.
The Soviet Union was made up of 15 “Republics” with Russia basically calling all the shots. Not all of those countries really wanted to be part of the Soviet Union but their countries were taken over by the Soviet Union and ruled with an iron fist.
The Soviet Union called itself a communist country but if you've bothered to actually read Karl Marx, it's pretty hard to miss the fact that it wasn't. Marx was pretty clear about what was and what wasn't communist doctrine and the Soviet Union didn't come close to following it. The Soviet Union actually had much more in common with the fascists of Italy and Nazi Germany in the 1930's and 40's than they did with anything resembling Marxism.
Even if the Soviets had followed “pure” Marxism, it couldn't have led to a workable or stable government because Marx failed to understand simple human nature. You can't expect half your citizens do work hard and give their all for the pubic good if the other half are slackers doing as little as they can. And that, in my opinion., is why Marxism or communism is a system that won't work.
That doesn't mean a lot of governments haven't called themselves communists. Usually, they've sold the title communism as a good deal for the working folks...it isn't. It's just a smoke screen to cover what they're actually doing, living large and stuffing their own pockets.
Look at the so-called communist countries left in the world...and there are only a handful of them. If each and every case you can a small handful of “dear leaders” who live like royalty. Everyone else just gets by.
Technically, Russia has actually been considered a capitalist country since the Soviet Union fell in 1991. That doesn't mean everyone likes it. There are those who look back at the old days and long for those “glory days. When they were a “Superpower.”
Putin is said to be one of them. People who know him claim that he looks at the fall of the Soviet Union as a disgrace and that one of his big desires is to restore as much of that empire as he can. This is not the first time he's occupied former Soviet property but it's the first time people around the world have paid this kind of attention to it or really responded in a big way.
Whether you follow European affairs or not, you have to feel for the people of Ukraine. They have a nice country with a healthy economy, a decent society and generally a nice lifestyle. To suddenly find the Russian military invading their country must be a difficult thing.
Of course, the Russian military isn't nearly as big and bad as it was 50 years ago but the Russian military is still at least three times as large as the Ukraine military. And, the Russian military is considered well armed and well trained, certainly more than a match for the Ukraine forces.
But Ukraine has surprised a lot of folks around the world. Not only have they put up a fight but they've put up a good one. Most people expected Russia to roll over the Ukraine forces in just a day or two. As of this writing, the Ukraine military and civilian forces , some armed with not much more than hunting rifles and Molotov Cocktails, have held their own for five days and have managed to inflict some damage to the Russians.
The bravery they've shown should be a real inspiration to freedom loving people all over the world.
Of course, few people think the people of the Ukraine can hold out forever. It seems that the sheer numbers and firepower of the Russian military will eventually overpower the limited forces of the Ukraine.
On the other hand, the U.S. And the rest of the world seems to have united around the Ukraine and have posted crippling economic sanctions on Russia, cutting off cash flowing into the country. These are designed to bring the Russian economy to a very quick and grinding halt.
Putin has responded by making veiled threats involving the still large Russian stockpile of nuclear weapons left over from the Cold War. Russia is known to have small, battlefield scare nukes that could be deployed fairly quickly and easily without causing massive or widespread destruction. Even with a limited scope, we can all hope that no world leader is actually crazy enough to go that far...
But, can we ever be completely sure of that?
If you're a person who prays, you might want to say a quick prayer for Ukraine...and the rest of the world.