Animal Tracks

We're coming up on the Memorial Day Weekend. Officially, this is the holiday set aside for us to pause and remember those in the military who have died in service to our country. And, as Lincoln said, “It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.”
Our country, unfortunately, has found itself involved in a lot of wars. It was a war with Great Britain, in fact, that gave us our freedom as an independent nation.
Some of those who died were volunteers who willingly signed up to serve. Others were drafted into service and probably weren't too happy about it. All of them, however, went to serve their country and far too many of them gave everything to do it.
Hopefully, we can all take a little time out over the next few days to remember those who gave up their lives for our country.
Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer. It sill does but this summer is a little different in Mecklenburg County, Va. In a few weeks, Bluestone and Park View High School and the two middle schools will close, just as they have every summer. The difference is that next fall, they will not reopen. When mission of the schools will be done.
The two “new” high schools in the county first opened in 1955. Bluestone served students from the western end of the county while Park View served the students from the eastern side of the county.
This was before integration and for years, black students still attended East End High located in the South Hill area and West End High located between Chase City and Clarksville. Both of these schools had been built in the early 1950s.
In 1969, Mecklenburg schools were integrated and both black and white students attended Bluestone and Park View. The former East and West End schools were taken into the county system and became Bluestone and Park View Jr.
I'm not sure when people began thinking about the possibility of replacing the existing schools. I do know that by the time I came up, both schools were getting a little frayed around the edges. Still, the county did continue to invest in them. Not long after I graduated they added a new multistory building for extra classrooms as well as a new gym. The old gym, located near the center of the main building, was turned into a new library.
Even with the updates and additions, the old main building did start showing it's age over the years.
Not too long after graduation I wound up working for the paper and I spent a fair amount of time going back to Bluestone to cover all sorts of events. I've lost count of how many graduations I've attended there over the years.
And the more run down the schools became, the louder the calls to build a new school. Those on both sides of the debate made some good arguments but when it became obvious that needed repairs would cost as much...if not more...than a new complex, the tide started to shift a bit and after a lot of tense “discussions” both the School Board and the Board of Supervisors decided that the county needed to do something.
There were a lot of proposals thrown out there. Some folks wanted simply repair the old schools. Costs pretty much shut that idea down pretty quickly and they instead pushed for two new schools, again with one for each side of the county. Again, costs would have been too high. So, the decision was made for a single, consolidated school and the argument became where it would be located. In the end, it was decided that one school located toward the center of the county would be the most fair solution for everyone. Not everyone agreed with the final location but finally, a site was selected and the process began. That all brings us here, to the last few weeks of Bluestone and Park View.
Personally, I think the single school was the smartest thing...maybe the only thing...we could do. The solution isn't completely perfect and there are a few disadvantages but on the whole, the advantages are obviously there.
It was certainly cheaper to build one slightly larger school than two smaller ones. It will eliminate the need to have duplicate courses at two schools. We no longer need two math departments, two English departments, two history departments, two band programs, etc., etc. That should cut down the sheer number of instructors we'll need. Hopefully, this will allow the school to offer more courses that the students actually need, and maybe hike the existing teachers pay.
I wasn't a particularly great student while I was at Bluestone. I was actually a pretty lousy student in those day. And if I'm going to be honest here, I have to say that part of it was my own fault. At the time there were a lot of things that interested me. Unfortunately, those things were not the sort of things that were taught in high school. Still, I have to say that the school, at that time, could have done some things better as well. I remember one teacher in particular who...well, no need to go into that at this late stage of the game. For whatever it's worth a few years later I did become interested in higher education and enrolled at VCU. I wanted to prove, at least to myself, that I wasn't a total idiot and could handle college level work. I'm pleased to say that I did.
Still, I do have some very good memories of Bluestone and I'm sure a lot of us are thinking about those as Bluestone enters it's final days. Those memories are the ones I'm going to be remembering in the coming weeks and coming years. And again, I'm betting there are a lot of former Bluestone students who feel the same way.
So, it's unofficially the start of the summer, and for some of us, it's also the end of an era.