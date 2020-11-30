Another example of the collision between education and politics is, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny" a song written by James A. Bland (1854–1911). It is not an adaption of a song by a similar name sung by the Christy Minstrels, the group that popularized the “black-face” movement. They had a song copyrighted by Pearce Christy in 1847. Bland appropriated the song title. Bland's song is nothing like Christy’s in melody, harmony, or lyrics (except both songs are minstrel songs). It has become controversial in modern times, with critics viewing the lyrics as racially insensitive among other issues of racism.
A third reworded version was Virginia's state song from 1940 until 1997, using the word "Virginia". The song was representative of the commonwealth in many ways. "When Clifton A. Woodrum was in Congress, the House of Representatives couldn't adjourn until the honorable Democrat from Roanoke, Virginia with a rich and varied baritone voice led the body in a rendition of "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny.”.
Bland was educated in Washington, DC and graduated from Howard University in 1873. He wrote over 700 songs, including "In the Morning in the Bright Light" (1879) and more.. His best-known song was "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny" (1878). I’m certain that the readers are aware that Bland was an Afri-American as was the Christy Minstrel’s group. In 1881, he spent 20 years in London, he returned to the U. S. Bland toured Europe in the 1880s with Haverly's Genuine Colored Minstrels and remained in England to perform as a singer/banjo player without blackface. Appearing as "The Prince of Negro Songwriters," he was invited to give command performances for Queen Victoria and the Prince of Wales.
Edwin Pearce Christy (November 28, 1815 – May 21, 1862) was an American composer, singer, actor and stage producer. He is more commonly known as E. P. Christy, and was the founder of the blackface minstrel group Christy's Minstrels. Christy began his career as a minstrel performer in Buffalo, New York. By 1836 he was a member of the Company managed by Edwin Dean at the Eagle Street Theater in Buffalo. He toured upstate New York from 1843 to 1845, and the group took the name of Christy's Minstrels. In April 1846 this band of performers began performing in New York City until 1854. After performing at a benefit for Stephen Foster in Cincinnati in 1847, the group specialized in Foster's works. Foster sold his song, Old Folks at Home, to Christy for his exclusive use.
Christy retired in 1855. He operated a chain of theaters called Christy's Opera Houses. The name of, Christy's Minstrels, was licensed for use by a new organization and became the trademark for blackface minstrels. Fearful of financial ruin due to the American Civil War, Christy committed suicide in his home at 78 East Eighteenth Street in NYC, May 20, 1862andhis will was ruled not acceptable to the court. In 1881 his widow died and her will was contested.
Bolden's father, Westmore Bolden, worked as a "driver" for William Walker, the former master of Buddy's grandfather Gustavus Bolden (who died in 1866) at the time of Buddy's birth; his mother, Alice (née Harris), was 18 on August 14, 1873, when she married Westmore (who was around 25 at the time, as records indicate he was 19 in August 1866). His father died when Buddy was six, after which the boy lived with his mother. Buddy likely attended Fisk School in New Orleans, though evidence is circumstantial.
Bolden was known as "King" Bolden of Jazz royalty, and his band was popular in New Orleans - 1900 to 1907. He was noted for his loud and improvisational skills. His style had an impact on younger musicians. Bolden's trombonist Willie Cornish (among others) recalled making recordings with the Bolden band, but there are no known surviving copies. The Bolden band around 1905 (top: Jimmy Johnson, bass; Bolden, cornet; Willy Cornish, valve trombone; Willy Warner, clarinet; bottom: Brock Mumford, guitar; Frank Lewis, clarinet.
Many early jazz musicians credited Bolden and his band with what became known as jazz.
He is credited with creating a looser, more improvised version of ragtime and adding blues; Bolden's band was said to be the first to have brass instruments play the blues. Bolden and his band were not in the business of music. They enjoyed the creativity and entertaining. Thus there are no known recordings. One of the most famous Bolden numbers is "Funky Butt" (later known as "Buddy Bolden's Blues"), which represents one of the earliest references to the concept of funk in popular music.
Bolden is also credited with the invention of the "Big Four", a key rhythmic innovation on the marching band beat, which gave embryonic jazz a much broader range of improve by introducing a base drum pattern to deviate from the standard on-the-beat march. Bolden suffered an episode of acute alcoholic psychosis in 1907 at age 30. With the full diagnosis of dementia praecox (today called schizophrenia), he was admitted to the Louisiana State Insane Asylum at Jackson, a mental institution, where he died.
In 1939, his grave was found by American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) with the assistance of the editor of The Etude magazine, James Francis Cooke. His grave was landscaped and a monument was erected. The Lions Club of Virginia also assisted in this effort.
The Lions Clubs of Virginia sponsor a music contest for school students called the "Bland Contest" in honor of James A. Bland. The Annual Bland Music Scholarships Program was established in 1948 to assist and promote cultural and educational opportunities for the musically talented youth of Virginia. Soon it became a funded program with its own charter as part of the Lions’ Club. In spite of the claims of racial indignation, the Virginia Lions Club still hosts the annual program to award a number of scholarships. The theme song is exactly what you would expect. May God bless them!