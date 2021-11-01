The Die is Cast

This week’s column was written prior to Election Day; therefore, I can’t speak to what happened. We will either return to the middle of the road of commonsense government, or we will continue careening down the liberal path that began two years ago. If the voters have not learned that elections have consequences in 2021, there is little hope for our future.
The best the Democrats could have hoped for was continued domination of the executive and legislative branches as they are doing in Washington. The best that the Republicans could have accomplished is win a majority in the House of Delegates and all three of the statewide races. The Democrats would still control the Senate; therefore, no party would have complete control of the state government.
A Chance To Look Around Us
California, which is totally controlled by liberal Democrats, is working hard to not let Virginia get ahead of them in poor public policy. As an example, they recently passed legislation that makes it illegal to buy gas powered off-road equipment after 2023. This makes them the stars to those that want to end the use of fossil fuels. However, it affects people that must live in the real world.
Consider those individuals who have lawn care businesses. Batteries will not last long enough to mow the grass and trim even one yard, much less a whole day of work. Those businesses, therefore, will have to buy multiple expensive batteries which will require frequent re-charging. Never mind that California sometimes has brownouts because of current high demand for electric power.
There has been no exception for those who do power washing for a living. Electric power washers have far less washing power than a fuel driven power washer. I doubt that the California legislators even thought about the dangerous risks involved with using electricity near water.
Eliminating fuel-based equipment gets even sillier when you factor in the issue of power generators that homeowners buy for backup power when the electricity goes out. Imagine how useful that generator will be when you try plugging it in and nothing happens.
Schools Close in Richmond For A Week
The Richmond public schools were interested in showing empathy for the trials and tribulations their hardworking teachers have had to deal with teaching classes in person while trying to zoom with remote students. However, they completely ignored the fact that parents with very little notice have had to find someone to care for their children or take off from work.
In Washington
Meanwhile looking to the mess in Washington, the focus on what is important continues to lose out to what sounds important. Consider the number of fuel guzzling jets that have flown to Scotland to allow some of our leaders to brag about how important it is to burden ordinary citizens with regulations and taxes to pay the tab. They are expecting between 20,000 and 25,000 to attend. Of course, that number includes the media types who will report what these elites are telling us regular folks.
I have a secret for them! We don’t need television cameras to tell us exactly what will happen. Allow me to tell you what will be reported. Leaders will tell us about their concern of the doom that is coming and how they will impose regulations and new taxes on their citizens. Biden will say that he will spend hundreds of billions. Other leaders will make claims with less impact. The leaders of China will tell us that they most certainly will do something someday, but not until after they build more coal burning power plants.
Greta Thunberg, the teenager, will be in attendance to wow the media of her science-based knowledge of the issue of global warming. The television cameras will be found by Al Gore and John Kerry. Allowing them to recite their elitist opinions on how we must all reduce our carbon footprints, then they jet off to their opulent mansions. Gore surely will forget that we are now five years past his “Armageddon clock”. In 2006 he predicted life, as we know it, would end in 2016.
Sadly, commonsense will continue to be challenged in Washington as well as in some states and cities. We must remain alert as concerned citizens.
