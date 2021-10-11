Letter to the Editor: A Cry for Help

To the editor,
The following excerpt is from an article sent to me as an email recipient of “The Defender—Children’s Health Defense” whose founder is Robert Kennedy, Jr.. He defends the health of our children as well as older adults seeking to obtain justice for those already injured. In an exclusive interview with the Defender, Dr. Danice Hertz said people like her who have been seriously injured by COVID vaccines are being dismissed or ignored, and because health officials won’t research their injuries and potential treatments, they have nowhere to turn.
Danice Hertz, a 64-year-old physician who was “horribly ill” and “incapacitated” after getting the Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, claims U.S. health agencies are ignoring thousands of adverse events. This interview entitled Physician “Horribly Injured” After Pfizer Vaccine can be read in its entirety at www.childrenshealthdefense.org
Hertz said if she could go back in time, she would not have gotten vaccinated. Hertz said she has been in contact with numerous health agencies, physicians and researchers—including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Surgeon General and doctors at Harvard and Stanford universities and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles—in an effort to obtain help for the neurological injuries she suffered after getting the vaccine. Hertz told The Defender there are thousands of people like her—who have been injured by COVID vaccines—who are suffering and need help, yet they’re ignored by mainstream media and U.S. health agencies. Meanwhile, COVID vaccine mandates are being rolled out for millions of Americans, with barely any discussion of the risks.
Hertz, a gastroenterologist who retired in October, got her first and only dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on December, 23, 2020. “There was an opportunity to get the vaccine because the hospital was giving it to every doctor,” Hertz said. “I didn’t know if I would need to go back into the workforce, so I ran to get it. Within 30 minutes, I started experiencing adverse effects. I waited the 15 minutes you’re required to wait after you get it, and I went to the car and my face started burning,” Hertz said. “I drove home five minutes away, and by the time I walked through the door, I told my husband to call the paramedics.” Hertz said within 24 hours she developed neurological symptoms, including severe paresthesias in her face, tongue, scalp, chest wall and limbs, as well as tremors, twitching, weakness, headaches, tinnitus and imbalance. “My blood pressure was 186 over 127, which I’ve come to find is characteristic of these reactions,” Hertz said. “My entire face felt like it was burning—like acid had been poured on my face. I had sensations throughout my body like it was vibrating. I felt like I had a tight band around my chest, chest pain and shortness of breath, and I went to bed for seven days.”
Please consider this vital information before taking the vaccine.
Alice Russell
Randolph, VA