It’s Masters Week

For pro golf fans, it is the biggest week of the year as the best players in the world descend on hallowed ground at Augusta National for The Masters.
This will be the first major of the year where PGA Tour and LIV golfers mix it up. There has been a lot said on both sides of the isle over the past year and it certainly will be a major story line all week.
Tiger Woods is also scheduled to play in his first tournament since playing four rounds at Rivera Golf Club a few months ago. There is no question that Augusta is one of Tiger’s favorite places and he will be in pursuit of his sixth green jacket.
My favorite going into the week has to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who also happens to be the defending champion. Scheffler again comes in playing some sensational golf!
I think LIV golfer Cam Smith could also be the running come Sunday afternoon and I would not be surprised to see Rory McIlroy in the hunt either as he searches for the elusive Grand Slam. Rory finished second last year and this is the only major he needs to complete his slam. Jon Rahm is another serious contender that could be in the hunt as he has won three times already this year and seems to be the man to beat in every tournament he enters.
Looking outside of the top favorites, my sleepers include Max Homa, Cameron Young and Tom Kim.
It is always a fun week watching the best in the world play in Augusta!
All-State Honors
Congrats to three Brunswick HS basketball standouts that recently earned All-State honors.
Senior Jamarkell Mays was named to the VHSL Class 2 Boys All-State first team while junior Jayshaun Jones was named to the second team.
Brunswick HS junior Alexandria Harrison was named to the VHSL Class 2 Girls All-State second team.
Congrats to all three on fantastic seasons!
MLB Is Here
I can’t believe it is Major League Baseball time but the season kicked off last week.
As I do every year, I am making my annual picks in memory of the late Bob Hart who was a special colleague and longtime sports writer in Mecklenburg County.
As an Atlanta Braves fan, I think the Bravos have the team to make a deep, deep run. I do think they will miss Dansby Swanson but they have so much young talent, I have to make them the favorite in the National League. There are several teams that could challenge the Braves for the top spot and that list is led by the San Diego Padres. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are also pennant contenders.
The Houston Astros still look to be the favorite in the American League although the Toronto Blue Jays could push them for the pennant as well as the New York Yankees.
In the end, I think the Astros repeat as World Champs by edging the Braves in 7 games.
No doubt it will be a fun season.
The way I see them finishing:
- AL East: Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, Red Sox, Orioles.
- AL Central: Guardians, Twins, White Sox, Royals, Tigers.
- AL West: Astros, Angels, Mariners, Rangers, A’s.
- NL East: Braves, Mets, Phillies, Nationals, Marlins.
- NL Central: Cardinals, Cubs, Brewers, Pirates, Reds.
- NL West: Padres, Dodgers, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies.
- AL Championship: Astros over Yankees in 5 games.
- NL Championship: Braves over Padres in 6 games.
- World Series: Astros over Braves in 7 games.