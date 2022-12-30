New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget.
The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget.
By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut and a Qualified Business Income deduction, the additional $1 billion in tax relief will benefit both families and businesses.
The Governor’s Budget makes major investments to accelerate results for Virginians by Providing over $230 million to jumpstart the Right Help, Right Now plan to overhaul of behavioral health and substance abuse.
Launching Virginia’s Compete to Win strategy by investing in tax cuts, talent, and business-ready sites.
Strengthening law enforcement and public safety by funding Operation Bold Blue Line, including $30 million to recruit 2,000 new law enforcement heroes, additional funding for prosecutors who are tough on crime.
Keeping Our Commitment to Virginia’s Children with new investments in reading and math and expanded resources for education.
Offering unprecedented support to our ‘Quiet Heroes’ - teachers, nurses, and law enforcement, including $175 million for recruitment, expanded career pathways, and bonuses.
Making a historic investment in conservation and preservation, including $685 million in resiliency and the Chesapeake Bay
Ignite the All-American, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan with a $10 million investment in nuclear and other carbon-free technologies that produce reliable, affordable, and clean energy.
Abortion Amendment
The Governor's also has amendments which include the following additional highlights, such as
stopping the use of taxpayer funds for abortion under the Hyde Amendment and expansion of Kinship Navigator programs and a cost-of-living adjustment for foster care and adoptive families.
As part of the effort to make Virginia the best place for veterans, additional funding will be provided, including hiring veteran service representatives, providing incentives for small businesses to hire veterans, and paying the burial fees of veterans, their spouses and dependents, as well as providing for free admission to state parks for National Guard and Reserve members
Governor Youngkin will continue to make strides for Virginia’s future. All of Virginia can benefit from his leadership and Virginia’s future is bright. I hope everyone had a great and safe Christmas celebrating the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. I look forward to continuing the progress we have made in Virginia for the 2023 session.
