Animal Tracks: Time Winding Down

With less than two weeks left until Christmas, most of us would probably say we've gotten just about everything done that we're going to get done. And I suppose that's true. If we're going to put a tree, it's probably already up. If we're going to decorate, we've probably already done it. Some of us might have most of our shopping and wrapping done, although there might be a few last minute items the bulk of that side of Christmas is done. About the only thing left to do is the holiday cooking and for most of us, that isn’t the days or weeks long job I remember my Grandmother taking on.
My Gandmother would start cooking for Christmas by Thanksgiving and it was an ongoing process right up till Christmas Day. There would be turkey and ham, all sorts of veggies, rice pudding, corn pudding, potatoes cooked every way a potato can be cooked, deviled eggs, rolls and biscuits and I’m sure I’m leaving out a lot.
Where she’d really shine was with her deserts. There were always two or three (at least) different kinds of cakes - and that doesn’t include her homemade fruitcake that soaked for weeks in rum. But if you didn’t like cakes, there were just as many pies. There was a vast array of homemade candy and cookies and of course there was always really potent holiday eggnog.
Then again. My Grandmother was one of the last of the old school southern Grandmas who cooked everything from scratch and did it the old fashioned way. I don’t know what she’d have thought about a microwave oven...but I’m betting she wouldn’t have allowed one in her kitchen.
We aren’t going back that far but this year, Cheryl and I are looking forward to an old style family Christmas.
As for my family, well, I’m afraid I’m basically the last one standing. I do have family on my wife's side and they couldn't have accepted me more if I'd been born into the group.
The tradition is that each year, the weekend before Christmas, we go to Richmond to celebrate with the kids and grand kids. It's always a great time and something that both Cheryl and I really look forward to.
Over the summer, Cheryl’s son-in-law and granddaughter moved back to town and we'll actually have a family Christmas Day, enjoyed with them.
Because of this, Cheryl has been more excited about this Christmas than I’ve seen her in a long, long time. She began planning for Christmas before Halloween and she insisted on putting our tree up and decorating early. Presents have been wrapped and underneath the tree for weeks. Although cooking hasn't started, Cheryl has the menu planned to the last calorie.
Now, in some ways I’ve never grown up and Christmas, I think, is one of those things I’ve held on to. I loved Christmas as a kid and I still love it now. But I have to admit, I have missed the bigger Christmas gatherings with the whole family I remember from when I was just a kid. I might not remember exactly what I got for Christmas when I was 9 years old but I do remember how, on Christmas morning, the Uncles and Aunts would start to show up with all my cousins in tow. I remember us all being shooed out to play while the grownups did whatever it was that grownups do. And I remember how sometime in the afternoon, we'd all go in for the big feast...and how great it was for us to all be together.
It will be great to get a little of that back this year.