Animal Tracks: Tis the Season

Halloween was pretty uneventful in our neighborhood. I didn’t see a single kid out trick or treating on our street but I understand there was a fairly good crowd up at the Main Street Pavilion on Saturday night.
I do sort of miss covering Halloween. It’s one of those events that is primarily for kids but a whole lot of adults seem to get just as much of a kick out of it as the children.
I understand the idea of going to more “community” Halloween events like Chase City’s annual Trunk or Treat. I even approve of it wholeheartedly. It’s obviously a lot safer to have the kids in a place where you don’t have to worry about them wandering around on dark streets, dodging traffic and the like. It’s a good deal for the kids, too. They get to cover a lot more territory and probably snag more candy faster than by going door to door. It also gives a chance to have more activities going on, such as a cookout and a deejay.
As a kid, I remember us going out in the car. We only went to select houses of folks we knew fairly well. It was fun but kind of dull.
Halloween really took off when we got old enough to go out with a group of friends...on our own. We knew it was Halloween so it was always a spooky, slightly nervous undercurrent to being out alone with friends. I doubt any of us would admit to it but things were a little more spooky on Halloween night, in the dark, with no grownups around.
I remember several of us walking past MacCallum More Museum and Gardens on Halloween night one year. Funny, I’d never thought of that stone wall as being spooky or creepy before. And, I haven’t since. But for some reason, that night it was both. I walked a little faster and once I was past the wall, I didn’t look back. I noticed none of my friends didn’t, either.
Going out trick or treating with friends didn’t last long. Maybe two years...if you were lucky. You see, by the time you were old enough to go out with your friends and no adults tagging along, you were almost too old for trick or treating. And then, of course, we considered ourselves too grown up to mess around with kid stuff like trick or treating, with friends or without.
We then discovered that a lot of TV stations ran classic horror movies throughout Halloween week. On Halloween night, we’d usually sit around and watch the classic Universal horror movies from the 1930’s...Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, the Mummy Curses...the real classics.
It’s much the same way today but the list has grown to include the cheap slasher horror flicks and grade z zombie movies.
This year I sat through the classic Dracula with Bela Lugosi, the 1957 Hammer Film remake with Chris Lee as the Count and a handful of cheezy 1950’s sci-fi films.
Either way, with Halloween out of the way, the next big item on the countdown is Thanksgiving and then the headlong rush to Christmas and New Years.
Of course, the local stores have already had a lot of their Christmas merchandise out for nearly a month already and a lot of retailers have already started their “Black Friday” sales.
The retailers seem to start the Christmas season earlier every year. And that seems to wash off on folks. Cheryl has already started (nearly finished) her Christmas shopping and wants me to start wrapping stuff.
I don’t know why that surprises me.