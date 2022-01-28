Animal Tracks: Seeing double

My family and friends know that I've had a few vision issues over the past 15 or 20 years. It seems to have started when I was being treated for lung problems before my transplant. A “side effect” of one of the drugs I was getting was the increased possibility of cataracts. Sure enough, I developed cataracts. Of course, one problem leads to other problems and I've had a multitude of problems and various surgeries on my eyes since then.
My most recent issue started just over three years ago. At work at the office in South Hill one day, I looked up at something and suddenly, I felt something shift in my right eye. There was a gray shadow at the upper corner of my eye but it went away just as quickly as it showed up.
At first, I thought it was my retina detaching. I'd had that happen twice before and I knew the symptoms well. This was similar but not the same.
Either way, I knew that the smart thing to do would be to get my eye checked out as soon as possible because the faster the doctors catch these problems, the more likely it is they can fix the problem with the best results. Unfortunately, after a lengthy eye exam, the doctor couldn't find anything obviously wrong and so I went back about my business.
Now and then, I'd feel the shift, see the shadow and have it vanish just as suddenly. Since the doctor didn't find a problem, I didn't worry about it.
Finally, one afternoon I felt the shift, saw the shadow and it didn't suddenly go away. Vision in the right eye was totally out of focus but I could get a glimpse of that gray shadow as it floated around.
When I had the cataract surgery, they removed the cataracts and replaced the lenses with fancy plastic ones. Gradually, I realized that the shape of this shadow looked a lot like the shape that was floating around in my eye.
An eye doctor in North Carolina examined me and confirmed that the lens in my right eye had broken away and was now just floating around. Fixing the problem would require surgery, removing the old lens and replacing it with a new one.
I was happy to find out that the problem could be fixed but I wasn't so happy about surgery. I've had my share of eye surgery and it isn't on my list of favorite things. And, this wasn't some “in-office” deal. This required a hospital, real operating room, being knocked out and all the rest.
It all went fine but with most eye surgery the healing time is pretty drawn out. Until the healing is done you don't really see much out of that eye. If you stop and think about how much we use our eyes, you can see it's pretty frustrating.
Still, this wasn't my first rodeo and I tried to be patient.
As I healed, my vision gradually cleared but I noticed that I was now seeing double. The more my vision cleared, the more I noticed the double vision.
My doctor said he didn't think it was anything to worry about and as I continued to heal, it would likely go away. It didn't. He said that most cases of double vision come from weak eye muscles in the affected eye and suggested several eye exercises to strengthen the muscles. They didn't work, either.
Double vision isn't a lot of fun. Obviously, it makes reading or driving or doing everyday things difficult. It also affects your balance and you feel like you're about to fall over.
Finally, a few months ago, the Doctor began talking about prisms. If you remember basic science classes from school, you might remember that a prism is usually a piece for glass, ground to bend light. In glasses, it's the same principal. With the proper value, the prisms bend and combine the double-image into a single image that you see normally.
The doctor tested various prism strengths until he found the right combination. A few weeks later, he attached a set of plastic press on prisms to my existing glasses. He warned me that it might take a couple of days to get used to them but in fact, by the end of the first day, I had gotten used to the things and the double vision was almost totally gone.
The plastic stick-ons, of course, are not a permanent solution but they do show if the treatment is going to work for a patient. On Monday, I got my final prescription for new glasses with the prisms ground into the lens.
We often take fundamental things for granted, even when we know better. After three years of dealing with blurred vision and seeing double, I think it's going to be awhile before I take seeing fclearly or granted.